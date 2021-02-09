Shane Warne Questions England For 'defensive' Approach, Yuvraj Singh Has Epic Response

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has criticised England’s batting approach in their second innings against India in Chennai. The visitors, enjoying a 241-run lead, maintained a run-rate of just 3.82 in their second attempt while getting all out for 178. England extended their lead to 419 runs and left India to face just 13 overs late on Day 4.

Yuvraj Singh responds to Shane Warne questioning England’s Day 4 tactics

During England’s innings, Shane Warne took to Twitter and expressed his disbelief over the visitors defensive batting approach. According to the legendary spinner, the Joe Root-led side were “letting the game drift” away by spending overs without showing any urgency out in the middle. Warne was of the opinion that England batted too long in their first innings as well (190 overs for 578 runs) and they took their own time to stretch their lead past the 400-run mark on Day 4. Warne was criticised by Englishmen such as former cricket captain Michael Vaughan and journalist Piers Morgan, rather fiercely.

However, what caught the attention of many was Warne receiving an epic response from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Taking to the microblogging site, Singh wrote: “Cause they don’t have the wizard”, thus referring to Warne himself as a “wizard”. Here is a look at the Twitter exchange between the two cricketers over the ongoing India vs England 1st Test match.

Very surprised England haven’t declared yet & why aren’t they trying to get 400 asap? England batted to long in the 1st innings too & now letting the game drift & showing no urgency at all. Surely they are better of bowling now than wasting overs not scoring any runs @SkyCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

Cause they don’t have the wizard 🧙‍♀️#legend — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 8, 2021

India vs England 1st Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 103-4 off 29.4 overs on Day 5. Indian captain Virat Kohli (16*) was batting at the crease and he was just joined by Rishabh Pant at the other end. England spinner Jack Leach accounted for the wickets of opener Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Earlier, England posted scores of 578 and 178, with skipper Joe Root top-scoring for them in both innings. The Indians were all out for 337 in their first innings to end up conceding a huge 241-run lead to the visitors. Here is a look at the latest updates from the India vs England 1st Test from Chennai.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and the social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

