PAK Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lahore T20I Match Preview

Pakistan and South Africa will battle it out in the first T20I of their three-match on Thursday, February 11, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs SA live action will kick off at 6:30 pm (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is our PAK vs SA Dream11 team and PAK vs SA match prediction.

PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Pakistan cricket team played superlative cricket against the visitors in their recently-concluded Test series. The hosts registered comprehensive victories in both their Test matches and showcased a dominant brand of cricket on their home soil. South Africa have a chance of redeeming themselves after their underwhelming outing as the two teams square off in the shortest format after their red-ball matches.

After the postponement of the South Africa vs Australia series, the Proteas will look to make a strong point with a thumping performance against Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that South Africa have ended up on the losing side in their last three T20I series and improved performance against a spirited Pakistani side will give them immense confidence ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be keen to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the contest and delight their fans with yet another positive result.

PAK vs SA live: Full squads

PAK: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed.

SA: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

PAK vs SA match prediction: Top picks for PAK vs SA playing 11

B Azam

F Ashraf

H Klaasen

D Miller

PAK vs SA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: H Klaasen (VC), M Rizwan

Batsmen: B Azam (C), D Miller, R Hendricks

All-rounders: A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf, M Nawaz

Bowlers: H Ali, M Hasnain, T Shamsi

PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction

Pakistan will be the favourites going into the PAK vs SA live match.

Note: The PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction and PAK vs SA match prediction is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs SA Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

