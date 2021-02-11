PAK Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lahore T20I Match Preview

Quick links:
Pakistan and South Africa will battle it out in the first T20I of their three-match on Thursday, February 11, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs SA live action will kick off at 6:30 pm (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is our PAK vs SA Dream11 team and PAK vs SA match prediction.
Pre-series media activities of Pakistan and @OfficialCSA in Lahore!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 11, 2021
The #PAKvSA T20I action begins today at 6:00 pm#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/3WUa8SA4J1
The Pakistan cricket team played superlative cricket against the visitors in their recently-concluded Test series. The hosts registered comprehensive victories in both their Test matches and showcased a dominant brand of cricket on their home soil. South Africa have a chance of redeeming themselves after their underwhelming outing as the two teams square off in the shortest format after their red-ball matches.
After the postponement of the South Africa vs Australia series, the Proteas will look to make a strong point with a thumping performance against Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that South Africa have ended up on the losing side in their last three T20I series and improved performance against a spirited Pakistani side will give them immense confidence ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be keen to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the contest and delight their fans with yet another positive result.
PAK: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed.
SA: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.
Wicket-keepers: H Klaasen (VC), M Rizwan
Batsmen: B Azam (C), D Miller, R Hendricks
All-rounders: A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf, M Nawaz
Bowlers: H Ali, M Hasnain, T Shamsi
Pakistan will be the favourites going into the PAK vs SA live match.
