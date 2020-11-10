David Warner Has Special Message For Fans After Hyderabad's Exit From Dream11 IPL: Watch

The Hyderabad franchise was eliminated from the Dream11 IPL 2020 after losing the Qualifier 2 against Delhi by 17 runs on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Orange Amy was almost out of the tournament ahead of the playoffs, however, an inspiring effort from the team saw them making it to the final four after beating arguably the top three teams of the competition in their last three league matches.

After their ouster from the 13th edition of the cricketing extravaganza, Hyderabad skipper David Warner reflected upon the season they had and also sent out a message to all the franchise's fans. The video message was posted by the Hyderabad franchise on their official Instagram handle where he thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

Warner added that they didn't get the desired result against Delhi in Qualifier 2 but he wished Shreyas Iyer's side, as well as, Mumbai the very best for the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Warner described Hyderabad's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign as a "mixed season". He further said that they did not start the tournament brightly but at the back end they got some really good momentum despite 4-5 injuries.

Warner also stated that he is extremely proud of his players for helping the team finish off the way they did and where they did. The Australian was hopeful that next year they can go one step further and make it to the final. Warner went on to express his gratitude and thank the franchise owners, support staff and his teammates.

In the end, the Hyderabad skipper congratulated one of his main weapons during the Dream11 IPL 2020, T Natarajan on his maiden national call-up for the tour of Australia. Warner said, "Congratulations Nattu, I'll see you in Australia". T Natarajan was outstanding in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having bagged 16 wickets in as many matches at an average of 31.50. Moreover, it's his economy rate of 8.02 while bowling at the death that has been the most impressive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will lock horns with Delhi in the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While Mumbai will play to win a record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy.

