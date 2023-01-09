Virat Kohli's Latest Post With Wife Anushka Sharma And Daughter Breaks The Internet

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday took to his official social media handles to share a picture with his family. Kohli, who was on a break from international cricket to spend the new year with family, uploaded a photo with his wife Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika. In the pic, Kohli and Anushka can be seen walking on the beach holding Vamika's hands. Kohli shared the post with a beautiful caption, expressing his gratitude to the almighty for blessing him with so many things in life.

"Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan," Kohli wrote in the caption of his post. The post has garnered nearly 40,000 likes since being shared an hour ago.

Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan 🙏🙇🏻‍♂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FuOGkjkBYD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2023

Recently, several pictures of Kohli along with his wife and daughter went viral on social media. In the pictures, Kohli and Anushka were seen offering prayers at an ashram of Baba Neem Karoli. Vamika, who will soon celebrate her second birthday looked adorable sitting in her mom's lap while her parents prayed. The toddler was dressed in a white jumper and pink trousers. Kohli wore an olive green jacket with a black t-shirt, cap, and pants, and Anushka was seen wearing a black jacket and a white cap.

Kohli to return for Sri Lanka ODIs

Kohli was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He was also part of the ODI series against Bangladesh that was played prior to the Test matches. Kohli scored a century in the ODIs and extended his tally of international hundreds to 72. Kohli went past former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him on the list with 100 international tons.

Kohli is part of the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka. The first match is scheduled to be played on January 10 in Guwahati. Kohli and the rest of the Indian team players have already arrived in the city to prepare for the first ODI on Tuesday.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: Instagram/ViratKohli