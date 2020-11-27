Pakistan COVID-19 Positive Players Call NZ Quarantine Rules 'prison Sentence'?

The Pakistan cricket team currently in New Zealand where both the teams are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests. The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series is set to be played in the second week of December. However, the Men in Green have received a huge blow as six members players’ of their 25-member squad who traveled to New Zealand recently tested positive for COVID-19. Those players were moved from managed isolation into quarantine.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan cricketers who were sent into isolation, have expressed their unhappiness with the quarantine. The players have mentioned how the isolation seems like a 'prison sentence' to them after they tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand. Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Khushdil Shah also received terrible news as his father passed away on Thursday.

However, the Pakistani players were not able to be with him in such torrid times as they were self-isolated. The players are currently being given food in boxes after everyone has been made to stay far from each other due to the positive cases in Pakistan’s squad.

These players who have tested positive for Covid-19 include one senior player. The list also consists of 2 potential debutants who have not played for the national team yet. Other players include a rising star, one a batsman while the other is a fast bowler. The names of these players are not to be shared due to privacy rights.

All six players who tested positive for the virus will undergo testing four times before getting clearance to take the pitch against the Kiwis. The Pakistan players also believe that their daily allowance will be reduced as they are getting free food after being quarantined in New Zealand.

Pakistan players COVID-19 fiasco: New Zealand gives 'final warning'

Earlier, several Pakistan players were caught on camera breaching the COVID-19 protocols in New Zealand. Players who were currently quarantined were spotted receiving food from hotel staff without wearing a mask in the hotel’s CCTV footage. The players were also seen interacting with other members of the squad, which was against the SOPs that are put in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

It has prompted the New Zealand government to issue a last warning to the touring team. The warning reveals that the Pakistan team will be sent back home if they fail to adhere to the shared protocols and if they are found breaching any SOPs.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 tour details

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side is scheduled to play three T20 matches on December 18, 20, and 22. The T20Is will be followed up by Test matches which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship games. They are scheduled to be held at Mount Maunganui on December 26-30 followed by the second Test at Christchurch on January 3-7.

