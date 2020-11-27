South Africa Vs England 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

South Africa and England are all set to feature in the first of the 3-match T20I series. The contest will be held at Newlands in Cape Town and will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Here's a look at South Africa vs England pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details and how to follow South Africa vs England live scores.

South Africa gear up to face England

South Africa vs England 1st T20I match preview

The limited-overs series against England marks the return of the South African team in international cricket. South Africa will host the England side for a 3-match T20I series that gets underway on November 27, and the series will be followed by as many ODIs. While the England side have featured in several matches post the COVID-19 enforced break, South Africa prepare for their maiden assignment after their India tour which was halted midway due to the pandemic earlier this year.

The hosts, who aim to put up a spectacular show have a challenging opposition in England, who have a stellar side in white-ball cricket. The Eoin Morgan-led side played exceptionally well a few months ago to clinch the 3-match T20I series against arch-rivals Australia, however, they were outplayed by their opposition in the subsequent ODI series. Both the sides have a strong line-up and a tooth and nail fight between the two cricketing nations is on the cards.

It will be interesting to see if England play the World's No.1 T20I batsman, Dawid Malan in the side as no one, according to Morgan, is guaranteed a place in the T20I XI, seeing the squad's strength.

South Africa vs England pitch report and weather forecast

Faster bowlers will look to make the most of the cloudy conditions in the initial overs with the new ball. They will also get some assistance from the wicket at Newlands. Teams bowling first have had an advantage on the surface in the past, and the same is expected in upcoming South Africa vs England fixture as well. The average score batting first at the venue is 151 in T20I matches.

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. While the weather is expected to be cloudy, rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

South Africa vs England live streaming: SA vs ENG live in India

Fans can catch SA vs ENG live in India on the Star Sports Network. The three-match T20I series will be the first non-India bilateral matches to be produced in Hindi, in addition to an English feed. The South Africa vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The South Africa vs England 1st T20I live telecast and streaming will commence from 9:30 PM IST. Cricket enthusiasts who wish to follow South Africa vs England live scores can follow the social media pages of the participating teams.

Image source: Cricket South Africa Twitter

