Pakistan Cricket Board Confident Of Suspended PSL 2020 Giving Them Profits: Report

Even though the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League came to a premature end, the Pakistan Cricket Board is confident of earning profits through this year's ill-fated T20 tournament. After being hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the league was first fast-tracked and then was eventually called off, just before the semi-finals. This decision was taken because a player in the league had shown symptoms of COVID-19. The Pakistan Cricket Board intends to complete the tournament at a time which is relatively not risky for the personnel involved.

PSL postponed: PCB confident of earning profits despite PSL postponed

According to a report by PTI, a source from the Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the board is expecting to earn profits despite their T20 league being called off just before its biggest matches. The reason behind the profits is being cited as the fact that the PSL was held in Pakistan for the first time in its history. Being hosted on home soil allowed the PSL to enjoy full house stadium audiences and profitable commercial deals. The Pakistan Cricket Board is also intending to return to refund everyone who bought tickets for the semi-finals and the final. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also closed down its office as a precautionary measure towards COVID-19 outbreak.

Why was PSL cancelled?: Alex Hales clarifies that he has not tested positive for COVID-19

One of the biggest stories that came out of the sudden cancellation of the PSL was the COVID-19 infection of English batsman Alex Hales. Multiple reports suggested that the league was halted because it was Hales, who displayed the symptoms of the dreaded novel coronavirus. Further reports even went as far as to claim that Hales had tested positive for Coronavirus infection. Both, the PSL and Hales, made tweets explaining the real situation.

PCB confirms all 128 COVID-19 tests are negativehttps://t.co/gug8c0OIQs pic.twitter.com/kqHvB9xM3P — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 19, 2020

An update on my situation, stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/8mDPOBGmI8 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

