PSL 2020: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistani Businessman For Delaying Tournament's Suspension

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently lashed out at the owner of the PSL 2020 team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi for wanting to continue with the tournament despite the coronavirus outbreak. Shoaib Akhtar slammed Javed Afridi and said that the outbreak could spread to major cities like Lahore and Karachi. However, Shoaib Akhtar said that the PSL 2020 should be concluded in the future as it was in its final stages. Shoaib Akhtar praised PCB’s decision of suspending PSL 2020 and said that the safety of people should be its biggest priority.

PSL 2020 already had its semi-finalists - Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. On the day of the semi-finals, the PCB decided to suspend the PSL 2020. Javed Afridi’s Peshawar Zalmi won the 2017 edition of the PSL. This season, they were captained by fast bowler Wahab Riaz and were at the fourth spot of the PSL 2020 points table. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, were leading the PSL 2020 points table.

PSL News: Shoaib Akhtar slams China for spreading coronavirus

In the recent video shared on his YouTube page, Shoaib Akhtar said that he is really upset because PSL has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. He then directed his anger at China and called out ‘the Chinese people’ for putting the ‘world at risk’. Shoaib Akhtar then slammed the neighbours for their eating choices and said that it was the reason why coronavirus was born. Shoaib Akhtar said that the Chinese eat dogs and bats, which is really bad and unhygienic.

"I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe I’m talking about the Chinese people,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

PSL News: PSL 2020 suspended

On Friday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that they are scheduling to keep the remaining matches, semi-finals and final of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) behind closed doors. However, now there are reports that PSL 2020 has been suspended following the revelation that an overseas cricketer had shown symptoms of the virus. According to many, the overseas cricketer has left Pakistan.

