PSL 2020: Aakash Chopra Gets Witty After Picking Shadab Khan As Player Of The Tournament

Former Team India opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan for his outstanding performance during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020). PSL 2020 was a huge success until the recent coronavirus outbreak postponed the tournament. PSL 2020 was special for Pakistan as it was the first time that the matches were conducted in the country with overseas players also coming forward in order to be part of the tournament.

PSL 2020: Aakash Chopra calls Shadab Khan player of the tournament

While speaking to The Express Tribune recently, Aakash Chopra said that Shadab Khan was the player of the tournament for him. He said that even though Shadab Khan took only eight wickets, he batted really well. "So well done to Shadab Khan and our Adaab to him", Chopra was quoted as saying. He also praised Babar Azam's performance and said that he was "absolutely brilliant" in the tournament. In the recent PSL 2020 tournament, Shadab Khan racked up a total of 263 runs in nine matches while playing for Islamabad United. In the tournament, he scored three half-centuries at a strike rate of 159.39.

PSL 2020: PSL postponed by PCB amid coronavirus threat

Recently, the PSL postponed news was made official by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the tournament reached the playoff stages. PSL 2020 has now been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as COVID-19 had started spreading in Pakistan. The number of cases saw an astonishing rise in the last couple of days as Pakistan failed to contain the outbreak.

PSL 2020 was being played behind closed doors in the days before the suspension. PCB had also altered the format of the tournament as they cancelled the qualifiers and eliminator and replaced the playoffs with semifinals. However, the ever-increasing effect of coronavirus has now forced them to call off the tournament.

