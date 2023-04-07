'If They Drop Me...': Pakistan Player Threatens Big Action Against PCB Over Their Conduct

Pakistan’s Imad Wasim made an exciting comeback to international cricket earlier this month during the recently concluded Pakistan vs Afghanistan, three-match T20I series. Interestingly this was his first international appearance for the Pakistan cricket team in almost two years. Having finished the series as the highest run-scorer with 95 runs at an average of 47.50, Wasim has now lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During a recent interview with a local Pakistani channel, Imad claimed the selectors never informed him of the reason for his snub. At the same time, warned the board that he will be forced to take action if the board decides to snub him out of the team again without proper communication. The 34-year-old was recalled to the national team for the home T20I series against their neighbors after he finished the PSL 2022-23 as the fifth-highest run-scorer.

"They (selectors) never told the reason behind keeping me away from the national team for last one and a half year. I won't let this happen again. My actions will be more important this time around," Imad said. "I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again," he added.

"Earned ten times more than what I would have earned'

Imad notably scored 64 runs off 57 balls in the second T20I against Afghanistan but failed to take his team through to the win. Interestingly, Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the first two matches to clinch a historic T20I series win. Pakistan could only win the third T20I, after bowling out the opposition on 116 runs.

Further lashing out at the board, Wasim clarified that he made more money than ever during his time out of the national squad. "I never suffered any financial loss while I was away from the team. In fact, I earned ten times more than what I would have earned while playing for Pakistan. I am confident in my abilities. If I was that bowler who is said to be dependent on the conditions then T20 leagues of Australia and South Africa would have not signed me," he concluded.