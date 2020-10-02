Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs KHP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Balochistan (BAL) will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in the fifth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup. The upcoming match will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium. BAL vs KHP live streaming is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm IST on Friday, October 2. Here is a look at the details for BAL vs KHP live streaming, BAL vs KHP live scores, an overall update of the Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India along with the pitch and weather report for the match.
Your favourite cricket stars!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020
33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!
Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7
The ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup commenced on September 30 and will run till October 18 across two venues, namely Multan and Rawalpindi. The upcoming contest is the second match for both teams in the tournament. At present, the Balochistan team is placed third in the Pakistan National T20 Cup table after registering their opening win over Sindh in their first match. On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bottom of the points table in this six-team event.
Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatt, Umar Gul
Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal
BAL vs KHP live in India, along with the rest of the Pakistan National T20 Cup will not be televised in the country. However, Indian fans can still watch the action live on the PTV Network App. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website. Additionally, for BAL vs KHP live scores, fans can keep an eye on the social media accounts of the respective teams as well as of the PCB.
The weather is expected to be suitable for a game of cricket throughout the course of the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to hover around 36°C.
The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is known to be conducive for batting. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the tournament has been 208. As evidenced from the recent Pakistan National T20 Cup results this season, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.
