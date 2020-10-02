Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs KHP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in the fifth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup. The upcoming match will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium. BAL vs KHP live streaming is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm IST on Friday, October 2. Here is a look at the details for BAL vs KHP live streaming, BAL vs KHP live scores, an overall update of the Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

Also Read | BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

Pakistan National T20 Cup live schedule

Your favourite cricket stars!



33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!



Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020

Also Read | PCB To Lose Another ₹4 Crore After State Broadcaster Backs Out Of Media Rights Deal?

Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India: Tournament preview ahead of BAL vs KHP live streaming

The ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup commenced on September 30 and will run till October 18 across two venues, namely Multan and Rawalpindi. The upcoming contest is the second match for both teams in the tournament. At present, the Balochistan team is placed third in the Pakistan National T20 Cup table after registering their opening win over Sindh in their first match. On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bottom of the points table in this six-team event.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India: Squad list ahead of BAL vs KHP live streaming

Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India: BAL squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatt, Umar Gul

Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India: KHP squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

Also Read | PCB Suffers Losses After Wrongly Paying ₹11 Crore To PSL 2020 Franchises Since 2016?

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Details for BAL vs KHP live streaming and BAL vs KHP live in India

BAL vs KHP live in India, along with the rest of the Pakistan National T20 Cup will not be televised in the country. However, Indian fans can still watch the action live on the PTV Network App. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website. Additionally, for BAL vs KHP live scores, fans can keep an eye on the social media accounts of the respective teams as well as of the PCB.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Weather report ahead of BAL vs KHP live streaming

The weather is expected to be suitable for a game of cricket throughout the course of the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to hover around 36°C.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Pitch report ahead of BAL vs KHP live streaming

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is known to be conducive for batting. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the tournament has been 208. As evidenced from the recent Pakistan National T20 Cup results this season, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Also Read | PCB Fears Backlash, Tries Pacifying PSL 2020 Franchises To Not Be Dragged To Court

Image source: PCB Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.