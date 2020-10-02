BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

Balochistan are set to face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 5th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Friday in Multan Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs KHP match prediction, BAL vs KHP Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs KHP playing 11.

BAL vs KHP live: BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction and preview

Balochistan played their opening match against Sindh and managed to defend a total of 180 runs thanks to some great effort from their bowlers. BAL got over the line by 2 runs and will be looking forward to performing well form in the upcoming match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and register yet another win.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made a poor start to their campaign, losing to Northern by 79 runs. KHP bowlers will have a mountain to climb in this contest if they are to pick up some points against BAL. An exciting contest is on the cards as both will look to play their best players in BAL vs KHP playing11

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP playing 11: BAL squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Umar Gul.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP playing 11: KHP squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Rizwan

Usman Shinwari

Amad Butt

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP Dream11 team



BAL vs KHP match prediction

As per our BAL vs KHP match prediction, BAL will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs KHP top picks and BAL vs KHP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs KHP match prediction does not guarantee a positive result

