Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs CEP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Central Punjab (CEP) clash in Match 13 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The KHP vs CEP live-action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 6 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at the KHP vs CEP live streaming info, how to watch KHP vs CEP live in India and where to catch KHP vs CEP live scores.

National T20 Cup live: KHP vs CEP live streaming and preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have put up a strong show in the Pakistan National T20 Cup so far with an impressive performance. Having lost only a single match out of the four they have featured in, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side will look to build on the momentum they are carrying into the game. Positioned at the third spot on the Pakistan T20 National Cup points table, the team will look to hold on to their position in the top half of the table.

With only a single win in four matches, Central Punjab need an inspirational win to get back on track for their Pakistan National T20 Cup campaign. The side is coming into the contest after suffering an anguishing 3-run loss against the Balochistan team. Abdullah Shafique's half-century form will be crucial for the side as they battle it out against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. Here are the batting highlights for Central Punjab's previous match:

KHP vs CEP live streaming: How to watch KHP vs CEP live in India?

The National T20 Cup live is not a televised event in India and as a result, fans will not be able to catch the KHP vs CEP live in India. Pakistan's PTV Network has attained the official streaming rights for Pakistan National T20 Cup, and one can tune in to the network for KHP vs CEP live streaming. Fans from other countries can follow the Pakistan National T20 Cup on the Network's app. For KHP vs CEP live streaming updates and news, one can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board's website. For KHP vs CEP live scores, fans can follow the social media pages of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

ALSO READ | Devdutt Padikkal's Ripper At Deep Midwicket To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer Woos Netizens; Watch

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Multan is ideal for an exciting T20 contest with ample support for the batsmen. In the National T20 Cup live event too, the pitch has behaved similarly with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. We have witnessed several matches with 200 plus scores already in Pakistan National T20 Cup and considering the wicket, another high-scoring thriller cannot be ruled out. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match time. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first,

ALSO READ | Meg Lanning Could Equal Massive Ricky Ponting Record In Third ODI Vs New Zealand

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

ALSO READ | Delhi Cricket Again In Trouble Due To Another Dubious Deal Making Them Lose 1.72 Crore?

KHP vs CEP live streaming: Central Punjab

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Teased By Sachin Tendulkar For 'million Dollar' Saliva Reaction Against Delhi

Image source: PCB Media Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.