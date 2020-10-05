Delhi Cricket Again In Trouble Due To Another Dubious Deal Making Them Lose 1.72 Crore?

The Delhi and District Cricket Association, also commonly referred to simply as Delhi Cricket Association, suffered a loss of ₹1.72 crore in the financial year 2018-19. The reported figures were made official on the basis of recent findings from a forensic audit report. According to the report, the income of Delhi Cricket during the 2018-19 FY was earlier revealed to be ₹36.93 crore, but the latest balance sheet reveals the amount to be ₹38.66 crore.

Delhi cricket news: Cricket Association lands in fresh controversy

As reported by the InsideSport, the Delhi Cricket Association sustained the aforementioned loss due to their joint venture with Mobility Solution Ltd. for work on the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. While the cricket stadium has since been renamed as the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the work still remains unfinished according to the report. The deal was worth ₹6.25 crore, out of which Delhi Cricket Association already paid the amount of ₹1.65 crore to the contractor.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Delhi Cricket Association has landed in trouble. In 2012, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office launched an investigation against the association for an alleged series of financial irregularities between the years 2006 and 2012. The aforementioned alleged malpractices came under the tenue of Arun Jaitley. Later, former Indian cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Kirti Azad also made allegations against Arun Jaitley.

In December 2019, several members of the Delhi Cricket Association came to blows with each other at an annual general meeting. According to a video evidence, the members were seen fighting with each other with ruling group’s joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was even slapped by the opposition’s Maqsood Alam at the event. Despite the incident, the Delhi Cricket Association sent out a press release that all the engaging members “passed the resolution and agendas”.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who himself engages in various activities for Delhi Cricket, shared a footage of the video on his social media platforms. In his tweet, Gautam Gambhir urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to intervene to the matter to “dissolve” the association immediately.

DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved. pic.twitter.com/yg0Z1kfux9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2019

Image source: Delhi Cricket Twitter

