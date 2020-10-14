Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Defending champions Northern (Pakistan) will take on Sindh in the 25th league match in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played in Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the NOR vs SIN live streaming info, how to watch NOR vs SIN live in India and where to catch NOR vs SIN live scores.

National T20 Cup live: NOR vs SIN live streaming and preview

The Northern team have fared exceeding well in their Pakistan National T20 Cup title defence. With accomplished players in their ranks, the T20 side created history with a remarkable 10-match winning streak in the format, which ended last week after a Babar Azam masterclass. Sitting comfortably right at the top of the table, Northen have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Pakistan National T20 Cup.

Sindh had a promising start to their campaign before a string of losses put them in the bottom half of the table. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team have made a thumping comeback in the championship after earning vital victories in the Rawalpindi leg. The team was involved in a nail-biting thriller on Tuesday against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the win has given them a much-needed boost. Danish Aziz slammed a match-winning half-century and will be the player to watch out for as Northen and Sindh battle it out on Wednesday.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs SIN live streaming details

The National T20 Cup live is not made available for the TV audiences in India, as it is not a televised event in the country. Fans who wish to catch NOR vs SIN live in India can tune-in to the YouTube page of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Fans across the globe can watch the NOR vs SIN live streaming on the PTV Network App as well. For NOR vs SIN live scores and NOR vs SIN live streaming snippets, one can visit the social media pages of PCB.

NOR vs SIN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The Rawalpindi wicket is known to provide assistance to the bowlers. During the Pakistan National T20 Cup also, it is observed that it is challenging for the batsmen to play big shots straight away. Once set, batsmen will be able to make the most of the even bounce of the pitch and counter-attack. As for the weather, clear skies are expected during the match-time with the temperature hovering around 30°C.

NOR vs SIN live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

NOR vs SIN live streaming: Northern

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs SIN live streaming: Sindh

Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan

