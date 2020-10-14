Home
MS Dhoni 'scares' Umpire With Anger Over Wide Call? Netizens Think So Post Chennai Win

During the 19th over of Hyderabad innings, umpire Paul Reiffel backed down from signalling a wide after seeing a protest from Chennai skipper MS Dhoni.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
MS Dhoni

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side defeated David Warner’s Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday in the 29th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the match was all set to go down the wire, Chennai pacers Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo contained Hyderabad to just six runs off the final two overs of their run-chase. Apart from Thakur bowling a tight penultimate over to shift the game in Chennai’s favour, fans were subjected to a controversial moment between victorious skipper MS Dhoni and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel over a certain wide delivery.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and co. pip Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday, October 13

Also Read | MS Dhoni Has THIS Inspiration To Look Upto For Winning Crunch Hyderabad Match

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans react to ‘MS Dhoni angry at umpire’ incident

The penultimate over of Hyderabad began with the David Warner-led side still requiring 27 runs to win off their last 12 balls. In the second ball of the over, pacer Shardul Thakur delivered a full yorker that floated away outside the off-stump. While the ball appeared to a wide, umpire Paul Reiffel was all set to extend his arms only to drop them off after witnessing a protest from pacer and Chennai skipper MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

While MS Dhoni questioned the decision, many “angry” fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about the incident. A good section of the Twitterati even believes that the veteran Chennai wicketkeeper “bullied” umpire into reversing his decision. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the MS Dhoni angry at umpire incident from the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 game.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur To Be Questioned By MCA For Resuming Training Without Permission: Report

Also Read | IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Get Back To Winning Ways, Beat Hyderabad By 20 Runs

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

MS Dhoni and co. will now go up against Delhi on Saturday, October 17 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season. 

Also Read | Sam Curran's Promotion To Opener Impresses Chennai Fans, Shane Watson Trolled Online

Image source: IPLT20.COM

