MS Dhoni 'scares' Umpire With Anger Over Wide Call? Netizens Think So Post Chennai Win

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side defeated David Warner’s Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday in the 29th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the match was all set to go down the wire, Chennai pacers Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo contained Hyderabad to just six runs off the final two overs of their run-chase. Apart from Thakur bowling a tight penultimate over to shift the game in Chennai’s favour, fans were subjected to a controversial moment between victorious skipper MS Dhoni and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel over a certain wide delivery.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and co. pip Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday, October 13

That is Game, Set and Match!#CSK win by 20 runs to register their third win of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/2lJM4MKEZj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans react to ‘MS Dhoni angry at umpire’ incident

The penultimate over of Hyderabad began with the David Warner-led side still requiring 27 runs to win off their last 12 balls. In the second ball of the over, pacer Shardul Thakur delivered a full yorker that floated away outside the off-stump. While the ball appeared to a wide, umpire Paul Reiffel was all set to extend his arms only to drop them off after witnessing a protest from pacer and Chennai skipper MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

While MS Dhoni questioned the decision, many “angry” fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about the incident. A good section of the Twitterati even believes that the veteran Chennai wicketkeeper “bullied” umpire into reversing his decision. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the MS Dhoni angry at umpire incident from the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 game.

It looked ugly.If umpire starts changing decision as of a result of fear of a certain player, it would be very very unfair for the game..@BCCI @virendersehwag @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/d7yr5R2IXV — INDRAJIT SEN (@INDRAJIT8408) October 13, 2020

Player on field signaling umpire it's not a wide, umpire who was about to give it wide Changes his Decision. Such a shame to the Game! pic.twitter.com/BtU2acmYIX — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) October 13, 2020

Storm the pitch when umpire does something wrong. Stare at the umpire angrily when he is about to do something right. — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) October 13, 2020

Umpire Was all set to give WIDE



Then Dhoni Did this#SRHvsCSK pic.twitter.com/X7cD8Hl1xn — Gaurav (@GauravK_8609) October 13, 2020

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

MS Dhoni and co. will now go up against Delhi on Saturday, October 17 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

