Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern (Pakistan) are set to battle it out with Southern Punjab in the 1st semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Saturday, October 17. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the NOR vs SOP live streaming info, how to watch NOR vs SOP live in India and where to catch NOR vs SOP live scores.

National T20 Cup live: NOR vs SOP live streaming info and preview

Northern Punjab are the favourites to lift the title after a brilliant performance during the league stage. NOR finished the league stage at the top of the points table having won 8 of their 10 matches. The team has been performing well in all departments and will be expected to put up a clinical performance versus SOP. On the other hand, SOP just managed to sneak into the semi-finals after a terrific performance in their final league match and would look to replicate the same form they showed in their previous match.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Weather report ahead of NOR vs SOP live streaming

The weather conditions will be clear during the Pakistan T20 Cup live match and no there are no chances that rain will interrupt the proceedings. Both teams will get the opportunity to play their full quota of overs and provide an entertaining match for viewers.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Pitch report ahead of NOR vs SOP live streaming

Teams playing at Rawalpindi have managed to get 200+ scores easily in the early part of the tournament. However, the wicket seems to have slowed down now and spinners will have the opportunity to play a big role. For a team batting first, a score of around 170-180 should be par.

NOR vs SOP live streaming: How to watch NOR vs SOP live in India?

The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the NOR vs SOP live streaming and live scores on the Pakistan Cricket Board website. The NOR vs SOP live scores will be updated on the cricket board's website.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

