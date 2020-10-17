Virat Kohli Set To Achieve Two Huge Dream11 IPL Landmarks On The Same Day

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 33rd match of the tournament as Bangalore take on Rajasthan in Dubai. Interestingly, the upcoming match provides a great opportunity for Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to achieve some rare all-time IPL landmarks on the same day. Ever since he made his IPL debut back in the inaugural edition of the tournament (2008), the stylish right-handed batsman has appeared for Bangalore across all seasons.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Bangalore vs Rajasthan live

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli on the verge of completing 500 boundaries, 200 sixes

Across all IPL matches, Virat Kohli has scored 497 boundaries. As of now, he is only behind Delhi opener and Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan (549 boundaries) in terms of the number of boundaries scored in the tournament’s history. If captain Kohli manages to hit the rope three more times in the upcoming Bangalore vs Rajasthan contest, the maverick Indian batsman will become only the second cricketer in IPL history to register 500 boundaries to his name.

Additionally, Bangalore’s veteran campaigner also has 197 sixes to his name. He is currently fifth on the list of most sixes hit in the tournament, behind the likes of Chris Gayle (331 sixes), AB de Villiers (225 sixes), MS Dhoni (215 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (209 sixes). Should Virat Kohli add three more sixes to his tally, he will become only the fifth IPL batsman to join the illustrious 200-sixes club.

A look into Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

The Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats section houses some staggering numbers. With 5,716 runs, he is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored his runs at an average of 38.62. In the process, the run-machine has also racked up five centuries and 38 half-centuries to his name.

