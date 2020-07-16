Pakistan And NOT UAE To Host Remainder Of PSL 2020 After PCB Approves 'budget'

Pakistan was set to host the entirety of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season earlier this year. The occasion was a remarkable one for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as it was supposed to be the first PSL season ever to be entirely held in its home country. However, while PSL 2020 was originally slated to conclude on March 22, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the PCB to indefinitely postpone the tournament.

Also Read | IPL Vs PSL Battle In November Likely After PCB Snubs BCCI's Scheduling Plans: Report

PCB set to stage PSL 2020 in Pakistan

PSL 2020 got indefinitely suspended just days prior to the commencement of its knockout stages. Several reports in the subsequent months indicated that the remainder of PSL 2020 matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) like its earlier seasons. Similar reports emerged in various Pakistani outlets due to the rise of coronavirus-affected patients in the country. However, in July, the PCB made their stance clear by stating that Pakistan will continue to host the remaining few PSL 2020 matches sometime during the later stages of the year.

According to a recent report by Daily Jang, the PCB and PSL 2020 council members rejected the idea of hosting the four remaining matches in UAE. The decision was reportedly made after the PCB approved the budget of organising the tournament. The report also stated that the board will soon be beginning to take the necessary next steps to conclude PSL 2020 possibly within November, should the impending T20 World Cup gets shifted to a later date by Cricket Australia and International Cricket Council (ICC).

Also Read | PCB Jolted After Court Allows Pakistan Broadcasters Not To Pay Remaining PSL 2020 Dues

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

In other news, Pakistan players are set to take up a new cricketing assignment after nearly a four-month hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The team is currently on scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England from August 5 onwards. The Pakistan cricket players have already arrived in England and are currently undergoing training sessions.

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Also Read | PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Refuses To Comment On IPL, Hints At T20 World Cup Cancellation

Also Read | PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Ridiculously Slams Indian Government Again For No Indo-Pak Cricket

Image credit: PSL Twitter