Pakistan One Day Cup BAL Vs SIN Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Balochistan will take on Sindh in Match 10 of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2021. The BAL vs SIN match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from The United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Here are the BAL vs SIN live streaming details, how to watch BAL vs SIN live in India, the weather forecast and the pitch report for the contest.

Also Read | Did Krunal Pandya Take HUGE Dig At Deepak Hooda After Baroda's Recent Win In SMAT 2021?

Pakistan One Day Cup 2021: BAL vs SIN preview

Coming into this Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 game, Sindh will have the upper hand over last season's runner-ups, Balochistan. Sindh have won two of the three games they have played at the tournament so far, putting them in second place on the tournament standings behind the undefeated Northern side. Their only loss at the tournament came in their first match, against Southern Punjab. However, since then, Sindh have defeated defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab and are on a two-match win streak.

Balochistan, on the other hand, have managed to win just won of their three games at the tournament. They lost their first game to the Northern side, by a massive 36 runs, before coming back strong with a win over Southern Punjab. In a repeat of last season's final, Balochistan lost their last game to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 2 wickets, failing to defend their total by just 2 runs. They are now at the fourth place on the table.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Trolls Tim Paine In EPIC Fashion After Fan Lauds Ex-India Opener's Humour

Pakistan One Day Cup live in India: BAL vs SIN live streaming details

The Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 matches will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the BAL vs SIN live streaming can do so by tuning into the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel. The BAL vs SIN live scores and updates will be available on the social media pages and website of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan One Day Cup 2021: BAL vs SIN squads

Balochistan: Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

Sindh: Saud Shakeel (c), Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, and Sharjeel Khan.

Also Read | Alyssa Healy Causes FURORE On Twitter For Mocking Indians' Complaint About Brisbane Hotel

Pakistan One Day Cup 2021: BAL vs SIN pitch report and weather forecast

The three tournament matches that have taken place at this venue so far have all been very high scoring, with 244 being the lowest and 306 the highest. Three of the six innings have seen teams take the full 10 wickets, while the rest have also gone for an average of 8 wickets taken per innings. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game on Thursday and dry, sunny conditions.

Also Read | Did Steve Smith NOT Cheat? Rohan Gavaskar Blames Fans For Exaggerating SCG Controversy

Image Credits: Pakistan Cricket Board website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.