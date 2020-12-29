Pakistan Openers Fall For Ducks, Indian Fans Remind Archrivals Of Irfan Pathan's Hat-trick

Pakistan lost openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali for ducks in pursuit of their 373-run target against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. At stumps on Day 4, the visitors reached 71-3 off 38 overs and they require another 302 runs to manufacture an unlikely win over the hosts. While Pakistan’s unbeaten batsmen Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam negotiated 21 overs for their side on an eventful day, fans of the sport remembered former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan after Pakistan’s opening woes to New Zealand’s new-ball bowlers.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test: Fans remember Irfan Pathan hattrick

New Zealand speedsters Tim Southee and Trent Boult accounted for the wickets of Shan Masood and Abid Ali respectively as Pakistan lost both their openers without opening their account. The last time Pakistan lost their opening batsmen for ducks was during the Karachi Test against India in 2006. In the match, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a hattrick in the opening over itself by sending Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf packing back to the pavilion.

After Pakistan openers were knocked over for ducks by New Zealand’s pace combo of Southee and Boult, fans were quick to draw comparisons of the match situation with Irfan Pathan’s opening over blitz from 2006. Several fans took to Twitter and remembered Pathan for his imperial spell of swing bowling that yielded Test cricket’s only opening over hattrick. Here is a look at some of the fans comparing Pakistan opener’s dismal outing with Irfan Pathan’s spell from the yesteryears.

Irfan Pathan hattrick, watch video

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test updates

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field in the first NZ vs PAK 2020 Test match. New Zealand scored 431 in their first innings on the back of Kane Williamson’s courageous 129 in testing conditions. The Black Caps pacers then combined together to bowl out Pakistan for 239 to gain a 192-run lead. The hosts scored 180-5 before captain Williamson called for a declaration on Day 4, leaving Pakistan a stiff target of 373. After Pakistan openers departed for ducks, No.4 batsman Harris Sohail also made his way back to the pavilion before Azhar and Alam safely saw off the remaining overs.

