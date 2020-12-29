Pakistan Openers Fall For Ducks, Indian Fans Remind Archrivals Of Irfan Pathan's Hat-trick

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
Quick links:
Pakistan lost openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali for ducks in pursuit of their 373-run target against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. At stumps on Day 4, the visitors reached 71-3 off 38 overs and they require another 302 runs to manufacture an unlikely win over the hosts. While Pakistan’s unbeaten batsmen Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam negotiated 21 overs for their side on an eventful day, fans of the sport remembered former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan after Pakistan’s opening woes to New Zealand’s new-ball bowlers.
THAT'S STUMPS on DAY FOUR! A special moment for Tim Southee claiming his 300th Test Wicket.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 29, 2020
DAY FIVE: @TheRealPCB require a further 302 runs, we need seven wickets!
REMEMBER: DAY FIVE is FREE at @BayOvalOfficial 🏏#NZvPAK #CricketNation
📷 = @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/53M9Fc7hUq
Also Read | Ricky Ponting Picks Delhi Star, Two Ex-IPL Winners For His Top BBL Team Of All-time
New Zealand speedsters Tim Southee and Trent Boult accounted for the wickets of Shan Masood and Abid Ali respectively as Pakistan lost both their openers without opening their account. The last time Pakistan lost their opening batsmen for ducks was during the Karachi Test against India in 2006. In the match, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a hattrick in the opening over itself by sending Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf packing back to the pavilion.
After Pakistan openers were knocked over for ducks by New Zealand’s pace combo of Southee and Boult, fans were quick to draw comparisons of the match situation with Irfan Pathan’s opening over blitz from 2006. Several fans took to Twitter and remembered Pathan for his imperial spell of swing bowling that yielded Test cricket’s only opening over hattrick. Here is a look at some of the fans comparing Pakistan opener’s dismal outing with Irfan Pathan’s spell from the yesteryears.
Also Read | Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS
I recall when @IrfanPathan took that iconic hattrick.— Gaurav Solanki (@IamSolanky) December 29, 2020
Irfan Pathan.— Chiranjeeve Gadkari (@c_gadkari) December 29, 2020
That @IrfanPathan hattrick test !!— rajib bhattacharjee (@vatrajib) December 29, 2020
Irfan Pathan's magical hattrick from 2006 Karachi Test!— Akash Saini (@AkashSa77078085) December 29, 2020
Also Read | Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith To Perform In Next Test, Feels Joe Burns Might Be Forced Out
Pakistan won the toss and opted to field in the first NZ vs PAK 2020 Test match. New Zealand scored 431 in their first innings on the back of Kane Williamson’s courageous 129 in testing conditions. The Black Caps pacers then combined together to bowl out Pakistan for 239 to gain a 192-run lead. The hosts scored 180-5 before captain Williamson called for a declaration on Day 4, leaving Pakistan a stiff target of 373. After Pakistan openers departed for ducks, No.4 batsman Harris Sohail also made his way back to the pavilion before Azhar and Alam safely saw off the remaining overs.
Also Read | Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Ravindra Jadeja reveals joining India 'elite club' featuring only MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
4 mins ago
Shubman Gill named India's next superstar by previously critical English cricket great
11 mins ago
Did Faf du Plessis mock Sri Lankan bowling attack by calling 199 'not his best innings'?
25 mins ago
South Africa wins big over stricken Sri Lanka in 1st test
43 mins ago
India vs Australia: SCG gets nod to host annual Pink Test post initial COVID-19 threat
1 hour ago
Ajinkya Rahane's MCG feat helps India maintain THIS unique record since 2011
1 hour ago