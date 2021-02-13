Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Lahore Weather, Match Preview

Pakistan will go up against South Africa in the 2nd T20I of South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2021. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PST) from the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 13, 2021. Here are the Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details, how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I preview

After a massive 2-0 sweep of South Africa in the recently concluded Test series, the Men in Green came into their white-ball series in high spirits. The home side has been able to carry forward their Test form into the T20Is to some extent but should still see their Thursday night win as too close for comfort. The excruciatingly close game saw the visitors go down just 4 runs short of a victory despite missing half their senior squad — something that Pakistan may not have been able to exploit as fully as they would've hoped.

However, the victory does mean that South Africa have now failed to win a single match through this tour and face a chance of having to return home winless. The Proteas will get some hope from the fact that they came this close to a victory with a team that did not include Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada or Anrich Nortje, all of whom were rested for the home series against Australia that now stands cancelled. With a young new captain in Heinrich Klaasen and a team of many uncapped players, South Africa will be desperate to get a win on Saturday and take this T20I series to a 1-1 draw at least.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details

After many years, fans can watch a Pakistan home game live on Indian television, with Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD set to telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I in the country. The game can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 live scores can be found on the social media handles of the PCB and CSA as well as the boards’ websites.

Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report and Lahore weather forecast

Going by the 1st T20I, the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to be balanced. Batsmen will have considerable advantages on the surface, with pacers and spinners coming into action towards the end. Accuweather predicts a cloudy evening with no chance of rain on Saturday. The temperature in Lahore will be about 18°C with humidity at 60%.

Image Credits: PCB Twitter

