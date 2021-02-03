Mark Boucher Confirms Quinton De Kock Will Step Down As Test Captain Post Pakistan Series

The head coach of the South African national cricket team Mark Boucher has said that Quinton de Kock will be released from the burden of Test captaincy after the Pakistan tour but there is still time to make that call following Australia's "disappointing and disruptive" decision to postpone their tour of South Africa.

After Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday had decided to postpone their tour citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in the 'Rainbow Nation' because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, the Proteas do not have any Test cricket coming up in the next nine months post the completion of the ongoing away series against Pakistan.

'Release him from that burden': Mark Boucher

"When we get back after this tour we've got a bit of time before our next Test series so we can sit down and make a good, solid call on who can take over from him and release him from that burden and try and get the best out of him," Boucher said on the eve of the second and final Test match.

"It's been tough on Quinny. If you're not scoring runs it gets highlighted, especially if you're a captain," Boucher was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We're not that harsh on Quinny in this environment. We know that he's a quality player and there's a good innings around the corner for him. He has been given the extra burden of being captain and that can be tough and something he's not used to", the former wicket-keeper batsman added.

A forgettable Test captaincy reign for QDK

De Kock, who was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer, hasn't been in good form, scoring just 15 and 2 in the two innings as they suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan.

A do-or-die match for the Proteas

After tasting bitter defeat in the first Test match at the National Stadium, Karachi last week, the Proteas have no choice but to win the series-deciding second Test match that will be contested at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

South Africa will be hoping to avoid a whitewash while the hosts will be eager to seal the two-match series. However, both sides are out of contention from competing in the finals of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship that will be played from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

Pakistan occupy the fifth spot with three wins, 226 points, and 37.7% Percentage of Points (PCT) while the Proteas are at the sixth position with three victories, 144 points, and, a PCT of 34.3%.

