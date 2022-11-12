T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How Much Do Team India Make? Here's All You Need To Know

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will conclude on November 13 with the England vs Pakistan summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While New Zealand lost their first semi-final to Pakistan, England qualified for the final after defeating India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. However, despite their exit from the tournament as semi-finalists, the Men In Blue will be among the top-earning teams at the T20 World Cup 2022.

As revealed by ICC prior to the tournament, the prize pot for T20 WC 2022 was the same as the previous edition in 2021. India will receive a grand total of USD 560,000/INR 4,51,06,964 for finishing as the semi-finalists and winning four matches in the Super 12 stage. As per ICC, the semi-final losing teams will receive USD 400,000/INR 3,22,19,260 each, while each team will earn USD 40,000/INR 32,21,926 for every Super 12 win. It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma–led Team India were the only side in the tournament to register four Super 12 wins.

India third-highest earning team in T20 WC 2022; know how

Meanwhile, the winner of the tournament will take home a staggering amount of USD 1.6 million/INR 12,88,77,040. At the same time, the runner-up of the T20 World Cup will collect USD 800,000/ INR 6,44,38,520. The amount will further go up after the prize money allocated for the Super 12 wins get added to their total.

Since India was the only team to win a total of four Super 12 matches in the tournament, they will be the third highest-earning team at the tournament. Either England or Pakistan will return as the highest-earning team, while the Men In Blue will be followed by the Kiwi side. New Zealand will earn a total of USD 5,20,000 for winning three Super 12 games and finishing as the losing side in the first semi-final.

India kicked off their campaign with a phenomenal Super 12 win over arch-rivals Pakistan, before defeating the Netherlands. The Proteas were the only team to win against India in the Super 12 stage, as India recovered and earned victories against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will now host the high-octane summit clash between England and Pakistan on Sunday.