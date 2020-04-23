Rohit Sharma Reveals What He Is 'missing' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rohit Sharma was all set to lead the defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 which was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the swashbuckling opening batsman has revealed what he is missing the most during this lockdown period.

READ: Rohit Sharma Keen To Play Cricket Behind Closed Doors For Fans To Enjoy It On TV

'I miss ya!': Rohit Sharma

Recently, the 'Hitman' had posted an image of himself where he can be seen enjoying sunlight outside which seems to be a recreational park. Meanwhile, this picture was supposedly clicked before the lockdown period and the limited-overs vice-captain has posted the same on social media to let his fans know what he is currently missing during this crucial phase.

READ: Jonty Rhodes Backs Sourav Ganguly's 'no Cricket' Stance After IPL 2020 Postponement

Rohit Sharma seconds the idea of playing IPL 2020 behind closed doors

Now, the captain of the most successful franchise in the IPL, Rohit Sharma has seconded the idea of playing the IPL 2020 behind closed doors. The chances of the tournament being held this year look grim and it seems like the cash-rich league will be called off in all likelihood. However, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reckons that even if the matches are played in front of empty stands, there would be something for the fans as they will be treated to some delight on their television screens.

While speaking to India Today, Rohit Sharma said it would be a little strange to play in the empty stadiums and added that he doesn't know how the fans will take it. Rohit Sharma further said that he had to go back a long way and think about how he started playing cricket with nobody watching him when he was a child. He also said that he didn’t have the luxury of playing in these luxurious stadiums and added that he thinks life will go back to that.

Rohit Sharma said that whatever rules the board comes up with, they will follow that and try and play some sort of cricket. He also said that people will be able to watch them play on television which was something to look forward to. He added when the stadiums will get opened they would get to know how it's going to be planned out.

READ: IPL Stalwarts Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch Predict T20 World Cup Will Be Postponed

READ: Kevin Pietersen Slams Michael Vaughan For Creating A Fuss Over His IPL 2009 Contract