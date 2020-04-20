Hardik Pandya Shares Throwback Pic From Humble Days, Says 'Swag Mera Desi'; Check Details

Hardik Pandya was all set to make an impact for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 which was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Along with Hardik, even his elder brother Krunal was expected to showcase his all-round abilities for MI but that did not happen.

Even though, IPL 2020 is not happening as of now, Hardik does not wish to be out of action at least from social media as he has posted a throwback picture of 2011 with Krunal.

'How time changes': Hardik Pandya

The star all-rounder had posted an image of himself and Krunal from 2011 where the future superstars could be seen posing at what appears to be Mumbai''s western suburbs. The younger Pandya took to social media and wrote 'Throwback to 2011. How time changes'.

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

