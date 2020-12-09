Parthiv Patel Net Worth, House, Personal Life And Career Stats On Retirement From Cricket

Former India wicketkeeper and Bangalore IPL star Parthiv Patel has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, December 9. The 35-year-old last made an appearance for the Men in Blue in the famous Test match win at Johannesburg in 2018. With Parthiv Patel beginning a new phase of his life, here's a look at his net worth and career at a glance.

Parthiv Patel retirement: Parthiv Patel net worth

According to Net Worthier, Parthiv Patel's net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹3.5 crore. Much of the 35-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his playing career as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Gujarat, India and a host of IPL franchises. Patel acted as MS Dhoni's deputy in the first three seasons of the IPL in Chennai, where he earned ₹3.9 crore in three seasons according to InsideSport's Moneyball. In 2011, the Gujarat star signed for now-defunct Kochi side, where he again bagged ₹1.34 crore.

Parthiv Patel then earned his biggest IPL paycheck when he signed for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, and was part of the Sunrisers outfit in their very first season in the IPL, earning ₹2.9 crore for his services each season during a two-year stint. He was then snapped up by Bangalore for ₹1.4 crore, but moved to Mumbai after just one season, where earned the same fee for the next three seasons. Bangalore re-signed Parthiv Patel for ₹1.7 crore in 2018 and has been a part of the side ever since. His total IPL earnings account to a staggering ₹21.49 crore.

Parthiv Patel career at a glance

Parthiv Patel became the youngest Test debutant at 17 years and 153 days when he faced off against England at Trent Bridge in 2002. However, Patel was often given sporadic appearances with Rahul Dravid deputising behind the stumps during a two-year period in 2004. The Gujarat star's chances were brought down to zero after the emergence of MS Dhoni, who made the spot his own in the next decade.

Parthiv made a comeback to the side in 2010 with several senior pros rested during the series against New Zealand. He made a comeback to the test side after Dhoni's retirement, operating as a backup to Wridhhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. Parthiv Patel ended his career with 934 runs in 28 Test matches, scoring six half-centuries, while scored 736 runs in 38 ODIs with four fifties. In T20Is, Patel played two games scoring 36 runs, while in the IPL, he made 2848 runs in 139 games scoring 13 half-centuries.

Disclaimer: The above Parthiv Patel net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: Bangalore IPL team Instagram)

