Rahul Dravid Reveals Toughest Phase Of His Life And It Was NOT The 2007 World Cup Failure

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is one of the best batsmen the game has seen. Rahul Dravid has amassed over 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI formats and has played a significant role in several memorable wins for the country. Rahul Dravid, who is popularly known as 'The Wall', is known to be an epitome of determination and dedication.

Rahul Dravid opens up on toughest phase of life and reason behind quitting India's captaincy

Recently, Dravid was in an interview with Ayaz Memon on the latter's YouTube channel TRUTHtalks where he opened up on several topics ranging from relinquishing his captaincy duties to the toughest phase in life. The Indian veteran gave up India's captaincy shortly after guiding the Men in Blue to a historic Test series win in England which had left many fans baffled. Speaking about the same, Dravid revealed that he gave up India's captaincy because he realized that he wasn't enjoying it anymore and added that it was maybe because he had played a lot and there was a lot happening.

Rahul Dravid further said that he didn’t see the captaincy of India as his right because he wanted to do be the skipper only if he could really devote 100% of his time and energy and also have that mental space to be able to do it well. The legendary batsman stated that his 100% wasn’t there and that's when he knew it wasn’t right to just keep dragging it along for the sake of it. Dravid reckoned that being the captain of the Indian cricket team wasn’t ever about power and prestige for him. He reiterated that he thoroughly enjoyed being the captain of the Indian team but after about two-and-a-half years of it, he was totally drained.

The former cricketer also opened up on the toughest phase of career. Speaking about the same, Dravid revealed that the spot-fixing incident in the Indian Premier League, when he was a mentor with the Rajasthan franchise was one of the toughest phases of his life. Dravid said that it was a really tough time because he felt he is doing the best he can to create a good environment but then something like that happens.

According to Dravid, the biggest learning for him from the IPL spot-fixing scandal was that that there is only so much you can control. He mentioned that spot-fixing puts the onus on an individual and it’s not like match-fixing or game-fixing, which has to involve everyone. Dravid added that in spot-fixing, if one individual decides to bowl a wide or something, the fix is on. The Wall reckoned that it was certainly a disappointing phase but you learn from that and realise what could we have done better.

