Parthiv Patel Says How He Had Verbally Got The Better Of Mitchell Johnson In IPL 2016

Parthiv Patel went on to say how he had verbally got the better of former Aussie pace icon Mitchell Johnson during the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Johnson himself used to be an expert in sledging the opposition batsmen during his playing days and his mind-games with the current Indian skipper and batting megastar Virat Kohli during India's tour Down Under in 2014-15 has become a part of the cricketing folklore.

'One thing I remember': Parthiv Patel

During a recent interview with a daily publication, Patel went on to say the one thing that he remembers telling Johnson during an IPL game is that he had scored 81 and had smashed the veteran pacer all over the park.

He then mentioned that for the record every time they have played, the southpaw had smashed the Aussie bowler for which the two-time World Cup winner had a lot of words to say to him i.e. involved in sledging and so when he had come down to bat, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman told the left-arm speedster he does not reckon that Mitchell can get him out with his left arm and therefore suggested him to try bowling with his right arm and that he just might succeed in getting the better of Patel.

Patel had represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016 while Johnson had played for Kings XI Punjab. MI who were the defending champions failed to make the playoffs in that season. Nonetheless, in the 2017 season both of them played together for the Mumbai franchise and also had the last laugh together as MI won their third IPL title by beating the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in an edge-of-the-seat thrilling finale. Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

RCB are eyeing their maiden title after failing at the final hurdle in the 2009, 2011 and, 2016 editions respectively. The team led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli also comprises the likes of Mr. 360 AB de Villiers and Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch.

