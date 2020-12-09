MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Spots Giraffe Excitedly At Famous Dubai Landmark; See Pictures

Five-year-old Ziva Dhoni, daughter of former Indian cricket skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is a star in her own right. Born in 2015, Ziva Dhoni became one of the most loved celebrity kids in the country owing to her father's immense popularity as a cricketer. A doting dad, Dhoni also never shied away from posting adorable pictures with Ziva - his Instagram account is basically a Ziva fan page. Ziva now has over 1.8 million followers on her official Instagram page which is handled by her parents.

Ziva Dhoni enjoys a day out at Dubai wildlife park

Since Chennai's terrible run in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Dhoni and his family have decided to stay back in the UAE and enjoy some downtime. With hardly any COVID-19 cases, life is virtually back to normal in Dubai. In keeping with their love for animals, Ziva and her mother Sakshi Dhoni visited the famous 'Fame Park' in Dubai. Not open to the 'general public', Fame Park is an exotic animal farm, owned by Emirati Entrepreneur Saif Ahmad Belhasa, that caters exclusively to celebrities.

In a series of photos posted on their accounts, the mother and daughter pair are seen feeding many exotic animals including a giraffe, a crocodile, a lemur and a bear. Sakshi is also seen bottle-feeding an adorable lion cub while Ziva looks on. In a video posted on Sakshi Dhoni's account, shows her sharing a stalk of leaves with a giraffe. Other famous celebrities who have visited the park include Blac Chyna, footballers Jesse Lingard, Alexander Iwobi, Jordi Alba and Messi and boxer Anthony Joshua among others.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to Celebritynetworth, Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be at around $170 million. Of this, Dhoni's salary from his IPL team, the Chennai Super Kings counts towards INR 15 crore per season (for 2020), with a lifetime earning of ₹1,37,84,00,000 from the league. As one of the best players of the game in modern times, Dhoni's salary from the BCCI was no less lucrative - before he was dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list, Dhoni earned a hefty sum of ₹5 crores per annum from the board.

Other than his salary, Dhoni earns big from his sports teams. He is the co-owner of the football club Chennaiyin FC, hockey club Ranchi Rays and Supersport World Championship team Mahi Racing Team India. Rated by SportsPro as the 16th most marketable athlete in the world, Dhoni is said to charge anything between INR 3-4 crore for each brand endorsement, according to multiple Indian media reports. He is the brand ambassador for OPPO, Dream11, AMFI, Khatabook, TVS, PokerStars, and Indigo Paints.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and house figures.

Image Credits: Ziva Dhoni Instagram

