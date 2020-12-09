Parthiv Patel Retirement: Keeper-batsman's Career Timeline, Top Records And Achievements

Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel brought down the curtains to his sporting career across all formats, announcing the decision on Twitter on Wednesday. The 35-year-old’s career could be summed up as a perpetual rotation of fortune, having made several comebacks on numerous occasions, setting out an exemplary precedent of never giving up despite the struggle on the field. His career lasted 18 years, having made his national team debut back in 2002.

Parthiv Patel retirement: Youngest Test wicketkeeper debutant

Patel marked his test debut in 2002 against England at Trent Bridge, at a young age of 17 years and 153 days. With the debut, he became the youngest Test cricket’s wicketkeeper, having replaced the injured Ajay Ratra. But, he could not establish himself behind the wickets in the coming years, as he struggled with the rise of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He made his final comeback in Test cricket for India in 2016 to replace Wriddhiman Saha in the home series against England. That was his first Test call up in over eight years, missing out in 82 appearances during a period of purported exile, which remains an Indian record and is nearly a world cricket record till date. He stood out in the third Test at Mohali, mesmerising the audience with two exemplary innings, including his unbeaten 67 runs off 54 balls to lead India to a splendid victory. In all, he managed to play 25 Test matches, netting 934 runs.

Parthiv Patel career stats: MS Dhoni's presence proved deterrent for Patel

Patel also saw off a remarkable One Day International (ODI) debut against New Zealand under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in 2003. Besides, he also travelled with the Indian squad to South Africa to participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup that very year but failed to make a single appearance amid the presence of Rahul Dravid.

The presence of Dravid proved a deterrent in Patel’s attempt to emerge as the ideal wicketkeeper for the Indian cricket team. He would play only when Dravid was out injured or when he was rested from wicketkeeping duties. As per the Parthiv Patel career stats, the wicketkeeper-batsman racked up a mere 13 ODI appearances in two years following his debut.

Parthiv Patel IPL 2020 price: Bangalore retain wicketkeeper for ₹1.70 cr

The rise of MS Dhoni and his dominance in the national team following his captaincy meant Patel was excluded from the squad. He was then called up by the selectors in 2010 to play New Zealand in the 4th and 5th ODI. He marked off his return in style, netting two half-centuries. During an intermittent ODI career which lasted 17 years, he could notch up 38 appearances only, with 736 runs to his credit. His highest tally of 95 runs came up against England in 2011.

Besides his exploits with the national team, Patel also thrived in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his IPL debut with the Chennai franchise in the inaugural season, followed by stints with Kerala, Hyderabad, Bangalore, apart from Mumbai. In the most recent edition of IPL, Patel was seen plying his trade with Bangalore team under skipper Virat Kohli, although he failed to make a single appearance, despite being retained for ₹1.70 cr.

Parthiv Patel guides Gujarat to Ranji glory

Patel's domestic career has been nothing short of exceptional as he guided Gujarat to its first-ever Ranji trophy glory in the 2016-17 season. He struck 90 runs and 143 runs in the subsequent innings in the final against Mumbai to clinch the title, His 143-run knock is the highest in a successful chase in the final of the competition.

