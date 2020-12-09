Will Parthiv Patel Play At The IPL 2021? Stumper Gives BIG Update On Future In Competition

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel on took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 9, 2020. The Gujarat-born cricketer stormed into the Indian cricket scene in the most odd fashion. Rather than the usual progression going up from domestic to international cricket, Patel made a direct leap into the Indian Test side. While his international career did not take off with all the promise it had once shown, Patel has a storied domestic career to his name.

Parthiv Patel retirement: Will Parthiv Patel play in the IPL?

A 17-year old Parthiv Patel made his international debut during an away Test series against England in 2002 as a replacement for the injured Ajay Ratra. With this, Patel became the youngest wicketkeeper ever in Test cricket history. The 35-year-old announced his retirement today, writing a nostalgic note on Twitter, looking back with fondness on his career and to thank everyone involved in making his career what it is today. Now, one question hangs in the air, 'Will Parthiv Patel play in IPL 2021?'

Parthiv's use of the term "retirement from all forms of cricket", along with the line in his retirement note thanking "all the IPL team franchises and their owners" for making him a part for their teams, seems like the final nail in his IPL career as well.

Patel has been a regular at the Indian Premier League since its first year. He has been a part of three title-winning teams - Chennai in 2010 and Mumbai in 2015 and 2017. Despite being the highest run-getter for Mumbai in 2017, Parthiv was not retained for the next season. His most recent appearance at the IPL was for the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side in 2019. Parthiv Patel was retained by the side for ₹1.7 crores in 2020 but didn't play a single game. Besides these, Patel also paid for the erstwhile Kochi Tuskers and Deccan Chargers teams as well.

Parthiv Patel career stats

At the end of his 18-year long career, Parthiv has represented India in 25 Test matches, 38 ODIs and just the twoTwenty20 Internationals. He has scored 934 runs in Tests at an average of 31.13 with a high score of 71. Patel's lifetime ODI runs come to 736 with a high score of 95. Patel's two T20I appearances came against West Indies and England. He made a total of 36 runs with a high score of 26. His last game for India was a Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, 2018.

Parthiv Patels' best moments, however, came in the domestic circuit where he will end his career with 11240 first-class and 5172 List-A runs. He will have 27 domestic centuries and 62 domestic half-centuries to his name as he ends his career. Patel's finest moment came when he led his home state of Gujarat to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17.

Image Credits: RCB Twitter

