Parthiv Patel Retirement: Wife Avni Pens Heartfelt Note On Social Media, Wins Fans' Praise

Despite not being able to cement his position in the Indian cricket team, wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel was often in the limelight for his exceptional performances in domestic cricket and in the Indian Premier League. The cricketer on Wednesday had announced his retirement from competitive cricket after an illustrious career. Reflecting on Parthiv's illustrious career, his wife penned down a special note for the player.

Parthiv Patel wife: Avni's adorable message for the cricketer

Avni Patel took to her Twitter account after Parthiv's announcement, and she mentioned how tough it was for the cricketer to big adieu to the sport. She even added that the decision was equally difficult for the family as well. Avni stated that she was extremely appreciative of the wicketkeeper's achievements.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 To Be Held In India Only After BCCI Releases Schedule For Home Series Vs England?

Parthiv's wife also wished him luck for his future endeavours and also hoped that he gets abundant opportunities to pursue what his heart desires. Moreover, she also stated that she stands by the cricketer's decisions. Parthiv is not likely to be on the road as much as he was while being a professional cricketer. This is why Avni also mentioned that she is hopeful that the couple will be able to spend more weekends with each other. Fans loved this gesture by Avni and lauded her for the same.

Hi Avni, Loved what you have penned in for Parthiv. It says so much about 'I got your back'. Well written and will look forward to seeing him a different setting...!!!! — K C McLeod (@kodaikev) December 10, 2020

Fantastic tribute to your husband Avni.

I still remember speaking to you at the Oval @parthiv9 when you told me in Gujarati that your knee was hurting.i said don't worry you will be fine. I was working there as a steward at the upper Bedser Stand. Take care PP. 🙏 — 𝘈𝘮𝘪𝘵 (@Amit_Mayfair) December 9, 2020

Best wishes to Mr. Parthiv for new inning of his life after retirement — Mayur Khakhar (@KhakharMayur) December 9, 2020

All the best for your family life

Thanks for your contribution 🙏🙏 — anurag tiwari (@anuragt22975849) December 9, 2020

Parthiv Patel retirement: Parthiv Patel IPL 2020 price

Having played for a host of the franchise in the cash-rich league over the years, the cricketer's final season came for the Bangalore team. The Parthiv Patel IPL 2020 price was ₹1.7 crore. He was included in the team's line-up ahead of the 2017 season and was retained by the franchise for the two subsequent editions. With AB de Villiers taking up wicketkeeping duties, the 35-year-old failed to get a game in Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Short & Sweet Anniversary Wish For Anushka Sharma Has Message For Future

Parthiv Patel retirement: Parthiv Patel career stats

The cricketer made sporadic appearances for the Indian side after his debut in 2002. The gloveman failed to cement his position in the side and lost his spot after the emergence of MS Dhoni. Having featured in 25 Test matches, the left-handed batsman has scored 935 runs with six half-centuries. He has 736 runs in ODIs and has crossed the 50-run mark on four occasions. With 2848 runs in 139 IPL matches, he was always in demand amongst the franchises.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Loses To Cameron Green's Ripper, India Reduced To 106-5 In 24 Overs: WATCH

Parthiv Patel wife:

The cricketer's wife, Avni Patel, is an Ahmedabad-based interior designer. The couple got married on March 9, 2008, which also was Parthiv Patel's 23rd birthday. They have a young daughter named Venika Patel, and the family resides in Ahmedabad, which is also Parthiv's hometown.

ALSO READ | Hanuma Vihari's Promotion To No.4 Fails, Inexplicable Leave Gets Him Bowled On 15: WATCH

Parthiv Patel height: How tall is the left-hander?

The former India player is approximately 1.60m tall according to multiple sources. Despite the short stance, the player was known to play fearless cricket, especially at the top of the order in white-ball cricket. He has often been targeted for his height in the past as well. Late Aussie cricketer Dean Jones also had mocked Parthiv for being too 'small'.

Image source: Parthiv Patel Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.