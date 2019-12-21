Parthiv Patel's Savage Reply To Dean Jones Will Definitely Leave You In Splits

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones have been going at each other ever since the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained the southpaw for IPL 2020. It all started a couple of months ago when Jones had questioned the Bengaluru franchise for retaining Parthiv to which he replied that the ex- Aussie player could be at ease during the tournament. Now, after Dean Jones' recent comment against Parthiv, the Gujarat cricketer has given a savage reply to him.

Parthiv Patel's savage reply to Dean Jones

Recently while replying to a fan's question about who should open the batting for RCB in IPL 2020, the cricketer-turned-commentator took a dig at Parthiv’s height and said that he is too small.

I think @parthiv9 is too small ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0MxNiXLr5g — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) December 4, 2019

Things did not end there as Jones also went on to say that the left-handed batsman was lucky to open the batting with Australia's Aaron Finch who is RCB's new recruit. The veteran commentator also mentioned that his life just got easier and then went on to add that Finch is still taller than him and in fact, most of the cricketers are.

How lucky are you @parthiv9 opening the batting with an Aussie @AaronFinch5 .. you life just got easier! 🤣🤣🤣 @RCBTweets

He still is taller than you... but then again.. most cricketers are! 🤣 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) December 21, 2019

However, just like their previous banter, Parthiv did not back out even on this occasion and gave a savage reply to the 1987 World Cup winner. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the RCB batsman wrote that he likes to work with an Aussie. He then added that Aaron Finch is brilliant and that he is spending more time in Australia, unlike Dean Jones. Parthiv then thanked God that the cricketer-turned-commentator was going home at least for Christmas and then wished Jones a merry Christmas.

Parthiv Patel unimpressed with RCB on Instagram

Recently, RCB's Instagram handle posted a picture on Thursday of Patel and young opener Devdutt Padikkal and asked the fans to choose one between them to open alongside skipper Virat Kohli if the team had to chase a gigantic total of 240. Fans started coming up with their picks. That’s when an irked Patel asked the franchise as to why they wished the team conceded 239 runs in the first place.

Patel was one of the few shining lights in what was eventually another dismal season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-hander finished the Indian Premier League campaign as the franchise's third-highest run-getter (373 in 14 games). Ultimately, those runs couldn’t help RCB’s fledgling campaign as the Virat Kohli-led franchise finished at the bottom, winning just 5 of their 14 fixtures and ended up 8th on the points table.

