Rishabh Pant Breaks One HUGE Sir Viv Richards' 'world Record' In SCG Test Despite Injury

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is often subject to criticism for not being up to the mark with his glovework in the longer format of the game. However, the player has made amends for his wicketkeeping with his performances with the bat. The cricketer's presence also adds much-needed depth to the team's batting order, especially when it comes to the overseas Test matches. The left-hander has chipped in with vital contributions as a batsman in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has also gone past Sir Viv Richards to claim a monumental record.

Rishabh Pant becomes first overseas batsman to register nine 25+ scores in Australia

After the Australian side posted an impressive total of 338 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test match, the onus was on the Indian batsman put up a strong show against a potent bowling attack. While several batsmen got valuable starts, only Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to touch the 50-run mark. Considering the situation, Rishabh Pant chipped in with a crucial knock and steadied the ship in the middle.

The southpaw toiled hard for his 36 runs in Sydney and with his innings, he now has the most consecutive 25+ scores as a visiting batsman Down Under. West Indies batting legend, Sir Viv Richards held the record alongside Wally Hammond (England) and Rusi Surti (India) who had crossed the 25-run mark on eight occasions on the trot. It is also fascinating for many to see the youngster from India achieving such a glorious feat at the age of 23.

Rishabh Pant now has most consecutive 25+ score as a visiting batsman in Australia in Tests. He's done that in 9 straight innings surpassing Viv Richards, Wally Hammond and Rusi Surti who did in 8 consecutive Innings.



Rishabh Pant is considered by many as an invaluable asset to the Indian team. The player has proved his mettle with the bat under tough conditions and bailed India out on numerous pressure situations. Moreover, Pant also is the first India wicketkeeper to score a century in Australia as well as England.

Rishabh Pant career stats: How has the cricketer fared in Test matches?

Having played 14 Test matches so far for India, the left-hander has already made a significant impact with the bat. The player has amassed 843 runs in his career so far and also boasts of a healthy batting average of 38.32. The cricketer's career started on a promising note, however, he has already seen several ups and downs already in his young career.

