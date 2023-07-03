Pat Cummins Exposes Jonny Bairstow's Hypocrisy While Replying To Stokes' Fiery Criticism

The controversy that erupted following the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the 5th and final day of the 2nd Test has left the cricket world in splits. While the players and fans have unanimously accepted that it was a legitimate wicket, the discussion on whether it was fair and within the limits of the spirit of the game is still prevalent. England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum earlier gave the matter some spice with their respective statements, to counter them Australian Captain has come up with a befitting reply,

3 things you need to know:

Australia defeated England in the 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs

With a win at Lord's Australia have secured 2-0 lead in the series

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal has become a bearer of controversy

What's the controversy about?

In the 52nd over of England's second innings, Jonny Bairstow ducked one of Cameron Green, that reached Alex Carey, who collected it and instantly aimed at the stumps. The throw disturbed the furniture and Bairstow was adjudged out.

The talking point here was Bairstow was unaware that the ball wasn't declared dead and began to make a walk to meet the non-striker, Ben Stokes. The casual walk turned out to be costly as Bairstow was short by a mile. Pat Cummins' nod was taken before the ultimate decision was made. As Bairstow is seen as a key wicket, therefore, him getting out is taken as the lead-up to England's 43-run loss and consequently the opinions have been flowing in.

Ben Stokes on the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow

Speaking after the game in the scheduled presser, England Captain Ben Stokes contemplated over the call and stated that if he were in the shoes of Pat Cummins, he might have considered the "spirit of the game" factor.

My thoughts around it is, when is it justified that umpires have called 'over'? Does the square-leg umpire making some movement justify that? Jonny Bairstow was in his crease and then came out to have a chat in the middle. I’m not disputing if it was out, it was.If the shoe was on the other foot, I would've had to think about the whole spirit of the game. But it has happened, it was out. We have to move on… Do I want to win in that manner? No."

Pat Cummins says Jonny Bairstow's dismissal was planned and fair

Australian Captain Pat Cummins gave a breakdown of the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow and acknowledged the wit of wicket-keeper Alex Carey to send the Aussie wicket-keeper back to the pavilion. He further highlighted how Bairstow himself has endeavored to get David Warner out in a similar fashion in the past and how it is within the rules.

I think Carey saw it happen a few balls previously, three or four balls previously, and there's no pause, catch it, straightaway and throw at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That's how the rule is. Some people might disagree. That's how I saw it.

Cummins told Sky TV during the post-match presentation.

You see Jonny does it all the time. He did it on day one to Davey Warner. He did it in 2019 to Steve [Smith]. It's a really common thing for keepers to do if they see a batter keep leaving their crease. So Kez [Carey], full credit to him. He saw the opportunity. I think Jonny did it a few balls beforehand. Rolled it at the stumps. Jonny left his crease. You leave the rest to the umpires," he later said during the press conference.

As England have lost the game by a slim margin, thus, the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow might make further headlines as opinions abound. However, it is a bygone, and as things stand Australia are 2-0 up over England. The third Test will begin from July 6, 2023.