For First Time In 101 Tests, Australia Forced To Make Unforeseen Change Against England

Australia will be high on after winning the 2nd Ashes Test match at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium on Sunday as they defeated the hosts by 43 runs. But soon after their epic victory, Australia suffered a massive jolt as Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remaining part of the series. This comes after Nathan Lyon recently made a record of becoming the first-ever bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests.

3 Things you need to know

Australia defeated England by 43 runs in 2nd Test

Australia leads the 5-match Test series by 2-0.

The 3rd Test match is scheduled to take place from July 6.

Who replaces Nathan Lyon?

Nathan Lyon's injury means that his fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy is almost certain to replace him for the third Test against England at Headingley starting on Thursday, with Australia 2-0 up in the series.

READ | 'Loud and clear': Ashwin's take on Bairstow's wicket opens up 'spirit of cricket' debate

Nathan Lyon did not field or bowl again in the 2nd innings of the match but he bravely batted on one leg to help Australia add 15 more runs and lead to their second-inning total. Lord's test was his 100th Test in a row and with this feat, Nathan Lyon became the only bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches.

READ | 'Went out there to..': Nathan Lyon on batting with 'heartbreaking' calf injury in 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's

Confirming his exclusion from the squad due to injury, cricket.com.au shared a tweet from their handle and further announced that reserve batsman Matt Renshaw has also been released from the squad. Renshaw was traveling with the Australian team as a reserve batsman. Although. Matt Renshaw will continue to remain in England and be available should injury strike the touring party again.

JUST IN: The Aussies have named their squad ahead of the third #Ashes Test, beginning Thursday https://t.co/GXPv59jyMM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 3, 2023

Australia secured a 2-0 series lead with a thrilling 43-run final-day victory in the second Test on Sunday after Ben Stokes threatened to repeat his Headingley heroics from 2019, blazing nine sixes in a stunning 214-ball 155 to the delight of a lively Lord's crowd.

READ | Jonny Bairstow's piercing gaze sends chilling message to Cummins during handshakes- WATCH

Australia's squad for 3rd Test match

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner