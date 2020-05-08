Pat Cummins Net Worth, IPL Salary And Personal Life On 27th Birthday

Australian speedster Pat Cummins is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day fast bowlers in the world. The right-arm pacer is currently ranked No.1 in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers and arguably the backbone of the Australian pace unit. To commemorate the occasion of Pat Cummins' 27th birthday, we take a look at some details such as Pat Cummins net worth as well as Pat Cummins IPL salary for the 2020 season.

Pat Cummins birthday: Pat Cummins net worth

According to sportscraazy.com, Pat Cummins net worth is estimated to be approximately AUD $63 million ($41 million USD). Some of Pat Cummins net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket Australia as an active Australian cricket player. The aforementioned Pat Cummins net worth also includes his salary from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) through his most recent IPL contract.

Pat Cummins is also said to have a property portfolio worth AUD $3 million ($1.96 million USD) in New South Wales and earns $200,000 AUD ($131,000 USD) from endorsing the world-renowned brand Gillette, according to a 2019 report by Financial Review.

According to SportEkz, Pat Cummins earns AUD $550,000 ($359,000 USD) per year as of 2019-20 from his central contract with Cricket Australia.

His return to the Australian team in the 2016-17 season made him cement his place in the side for the next 3 years. And earlier this year, Cummins confirmed that he was engaged to his long-time girlfriend Becky Boston.

Pat Cummins birthday: Pat Cummins IPL salary (KKR in IPL 2020)

During the IPL 2020 auction, Pat Cummins was purchased by the KKR for a record deal of US$2.2 million (₹15.5 crore). With the deal, he became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. His upcoming appearance for KKR will be his second stint with the franchise after he represented them in 2014 and 2015.

So @patcummins30 is coming back home to KKR! 👋



Aussie speedster is now the costliest overseas buy in IPL history! 😁💜 #IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020

Disclaimer: The above Pat Cummins net worth and Pat Cummins IPL salary for KKR information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

