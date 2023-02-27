Pat Cummins Responds To England's Barmy Army's Touching Tribute For His Mother

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins was forced to withdraw from the upcoming third Test match against India and fly back home due to a family emergency. It was later reported that Cummins' mother is extremely unwell and he flew back home to be on her side. Wishes for the Australian pace bowler poured in from all across the world including from the BCCI, which sent its thoughts and prayers to Cummins and his entire family.

Meanwhile, the England cricket team's fan group The Barmy Army took to its official Twitter handle to post a heartwarming tribute to Cummins' ill mother. The fan group shared a video where an individual can be seen playing the tune of 'Maria' from West Side Story with a trumpet. "‘Maria’ from West Side Story in support of Pat Cummins, who’s mother Maria has entered palliative care," The Barmy Army wrote in the caption.

‘Maria’ from West Side Story in support of Pat Cummins, who’s mother Maria has entered palliative care ❤️#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/rjjMdxooEw — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 24, 2023

Cummins responds to The Barmy Army

Cummins responded by saying that he showed the video to his mother and she absolutely loved it. “This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thank you. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched," Cummins wrote in his response.

This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️ https://t.co/A1iwnJSUYn — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 27, 2023

Initially, Cummins was slated to return in time for the third Test match in Indore but he decided to extend his stay due to his mother's deteriorating health. Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith will step in Cummins' shoes to lead the side in the upcoming third Test match. Cummins is expected to return for the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad, which is scheduled to take place from March 9 to 13.

Australia lost the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to go 2-0 down in the four-match series. India have retained the coveted trophy for the third time in a row.

Australia squad for the third Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann.

Image: BCCI/Twitter/BarmyArmy