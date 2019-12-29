Pattinson's Triple Treat Lands Kiwis In The Soup As Australia Set Mammoth 488-run Target

Australian pacer James Pattinson gave the hosts an excellent start in the fourth innings as he got three scalps in his two overs, including the wickets of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Australia started off the day's proceedings with the bat but declared at the fall of the fifth wicket, setting a mammoth target of 488 runs for New Zealand to chase. Pattinson's triple treat lit up the atmosphere at the MCG on Day four of the Boxing Day Test, handing Australia an advantage in a game that was already swinging in its favour.

Pattinson's three deadly strikes land Kiwis in the soup

Australia lost out on a wicket before Pattinson struck as they failed to review a decision that would have been overturned for Starc's delivery. However, Pattinson made up for it in the first two overs of his spell, striking three deadly blows to the visitors. First, Pattinson got the wicket of Tom Latham, thanks to a flying Paine who dived to take the grab. The second wicket was the one of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who departed for his ninth duck and seventh against Australia, and was booes by the crowd as he walked back in sheer disappointment. Pattinson's latest victim was veteran batsman Ross Taylor as the Australian pacer sent the bails flying, leaving Taylor baffled. Opener Blundell stood his fort and fought ahead while Lyon grabbed the wicket of Henry Nicholls after an impressive stumping from skipper Tim Paine.

The No. 1 Test Bowler - Pat Cummins

Cummins led the Aussie-pace attack as he scalped the Blackcaps' openers, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell, early in the game to help Australia have the upper hand in the game. Later on, Cummins got rid of ace Kiwi batsman, Ross Taylor and also scalped Henry Nicholls for a golden duck. The New South Wales-lad completed his fifer as he sent Tim Southee back to the pavilion. Cummins who recently bagged a whopping INR 15.5 crore deal in the Indian Premier League by the Kolkata Knight Riders, ended his spell with figures of 5 for 28 off 17 overs out of which 5 were maiden. Fans were quick enough to heap praises over the Co-Vice Captain of the side.

