Joe Burns' Presence Of Mind At First Slip Sends Back Ross Taylor

Joe Burns showed a good presence of mind at the first slip to get rid of Ross Taylor on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 28. With this catch, Taylor's struggling innings of a 28-ball came to an end but it was the way that the catch was taken is what stood out the most.

Joe Burns' presence of mind denies Taylor a lifeline

This had happened on the very first delivery which was bowled by Pat Cummins. The Aussie pacer had bowled a fuller one around the line of off stump and Taylor attempted to play a defensive shot. The ball took the outside edge of his bat and quickly went towards Marnus Labuschagne at third slip who failed to grab the ball which was above him despite stretching his arms.

However, Joe Burns who was stationed at first slip showed a great presence of mind as he moved towards the direction of the ball and made up for Labuschagne's drop as Taylor had to walk back to the pavilion.

''Edged. Dropped, taken. Dropped at third but accepted by Burns at first and Cummins does the damage again, said a commentator on air.

The video of Joe Burns showing a good presence of mind to send back Ross Taylor was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Australia in the driver's seat

New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry score of 148 in their first innings in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 467. Only opening batsman Tom Latham could manage to show some resistance as he was the lone half-centurion in the Kiwi innings. He scored a 144-ball 50. Even though the Aussies have lost their top-order in the second innings, they have already taken a mammoth lead of 456 runs at the end of play on Day 3.

