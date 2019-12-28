The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Pat Cummins Better Than McGrath? Netizens Heap Praises As The Pacer Bags A Fifer

Cricket News

The carnage wreaked by Australia can be attributed to spearhead Pat Cummins, the right-arm fast bowler who seems to be doing everything right at the moment

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pat Cummins

The ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand has already witnessed the hosts stamp the Blackcaps in all aspects of the game. The extent of damage inflicted by the Aussies is such that any chance of revival by New Zealand seems to be far fetched even though the game is yet to see two more days of play. The carnage wreaked by Australia can be attributed to pace spearhead Pat Cummins, the right-arm fast bowler who seems to be doing everything right at the moment. 

The No. 1 Test Bowler - Pat Cummins

Cummins led the Aussie-pace attack as he scalped the Blackcaps' openers, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell, early in the game to help Australia have the upper hand in the game. Later on, Cummins got rid of ace Kiwi batsman, Ross Taylor and also scalped Henry Nicholls for a golden duck. The New South Wales-lad completed his fifer as he sent Tim Southee back to the pavilion. Cummins who recently bagged a whopping INR 15.5 crore deal in the Indian Premier League by the Kolkata Knight Riders, ended his spell with figures of 5 for 28 off 17 overs out of which 5 were maiden. Fans were quick enough to heap praises over the Co-Vice Captain of the side. Here are a few of the reactions: 

READ | Seen This? Neil Wagner Shows What Happens When The Ball Hits The Back Of The Bat 

 

READ | Aus vs NZ: Australia likely to lose Boxing Day Test at MCG due to climate change in future

Cummins misses out on World Record

Pat Cummins now averages 21.58 with the ball in Tests, going past former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, who averaged 21.64. The comparison between the two becomes even crisper when you consider both bowlers after 29 Tests. At that point, McGrath had 121 wickets at an average of 25.48 while Pat Cummins’ has 139 at 21.58. 

READ | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne roasts Mitchell Santner by asking him to 'tuck in his shirt'

The right-arm pacer missed out on a world record of most consecutive Test wickets without an LBW when he trapped Henry Nicholls leg before for a golden duck. Cummins grabbed 70 wickets in the 2018-19 calendar year without a single LBW and is fifth on the list. The list is led by JV Saunders of Australia, who had managed to grab 79 wickets without a single LBW from 1902-08.

READ | Tom Curran Puts On A All-round Show As Sixers Beat Thunders In A Thrilling Super-over

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
'HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSS': DAWOOD FAN
DANISH KANERIA REVEALS BITTER TRUTH
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
INZAMAM-UL-HAQ BREAKS SILENCE