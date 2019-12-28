Pat Cummins Better Than McGrath? Netizens Heap Praises As The Pacer Bags A Fifer

The ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand has already witnessed the hosts stamp the Blackcaps in all aspects of the game. The extent of damage inflicted by the Aussies is such that any chance of revival by New Zealand seems to be far fetched even though the game is yet to see two more days of play. The carnage wreaked by Australia can be attributed to pace spearhead Pat Cummins, the right-arm fast bowler who seems to be doing everything right at the moment.

The No. 1 Test Bowler - Pat Cummins

Cummins led the Aussie-pace attack as he scalped the Blackcaps' openers, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell, early in the game to help Australia have the upper hand in the game. Later on, Cummins got rid of ace Kiwi batsman, Ross Taylor and also scalped Henry Nicholls for a golden duck. The New South Wales-lad completed his fifer as he sent Tim Southee back to the pavilion. Cummins who recently bagged a whopping INR 15.5 crore deal in the Indian Premier League by the Kolkata Knight Riders, ended his spell with figures of 5 for 28 off 17 overs out of which 5 were maiden. Fans were quick enough to heap praises over the Co-Vice Captain of the side. Here are a few of the reactions:

Pat Cummins, just brilliant. McGrath with extra pace and better looks. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 27, 2019

Pat Cummins In Test Cricket :



Since Jan 2018 :

Mat 20

Wkts 103

Avg 19.61



In 2019 :

Mat 12

Wkts 59

Avg 19.33



The Best Test Match Bowler & Across Formats He's also The Best Bowler Currently In the World❤🔥#NZvAUS #AUSvNZ #Cricket — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) December 28, 2019

Pat Cummins is definitely the best out and out pacer in tests — boobies stan account (@nischay_jairaj) December 27, 2019

Cummins misses out on World Record

Pat Cummins now averages 21.58 with the ball in Tests, going past former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, who averaged 21.64. The comparison between the two becomes even crisper when you consider both bowlers after 29 Tests. At that point, McGrath had 121 wickets at an average of 25.48 while Pat Cummins’ has 139 at 21.58.

The right-arm pacer missed out on a world record of most consecutive Test wickets without an LBW when he trapped Henry Nicholls leg before for a golden duck. Cummins grabbed 70 wickets in the 2018-19 calendar year without a single LBW and is fifth on the list. The list is led by JV Saunders of Australia, who had managed to grab 79 wickets without a single LBW from 1902-08.

