PBKS' Batsman Scores Brilliant 55 Ball 161 Runs During DY Patil T20 Cup, Smashes 17 Sixes

On the final day of the league matches the stage of the ongoing 17th DV Patil Cup, Prabhsimran Singh of CAG scored an incredible knock of 161 runs in 55 balls against Income Tax. Simran struck 17 sixes in his innings, which powered CAG to reach at the score 267 runs in 20 overs. CAG won the match by 115 runs.

Prabhsinman Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, has showcased an unbelievable batting display in the DY Patil T20 Cup against Income Tax. The right-hander amassed a huge score of 161 runs in just 55 balls. Singh hit 17 sixes and 9 fours in this innings. Courtesy of this innings CAG put up a monumental score of 267 runs, which proved to be too much for Income Tax. The team of Income Tax were restricted to 152 for 9 in 20 overs, getting comprehensively;y defeated in the series.

With IPL about to start in less than one and a half months, this inning could become a statement for the things that are about to come. Simran will join the squad of Punjab Kings, who are seeking their first tournament win.

Prabhsimran Singh IPL Career

Prabhsimran Singh has so far played 6 matches in the IPL for Kings, scoring only 64 runs at an average of 10.66. He may look to better these statistics. However, with IPL being the toughest T20 league, it would be a challenge for Simran to replicate this performance.

The IPL 2023 will start from 31st March 2023. And in the opening encounter, Chennai Super Kings will take on the Gujarat Giants. It will be followed by a long tournament which will culminate in April end.

IPL Schedule 2023: Group details

Group A

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B

Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.

IPL schedule 2023: Some changes this season

1. Shikhar Dhawan took over as captain of the Punjab Kings in November 2022, succeeding Mayank Agarwal.

2. Trevor Bayliss has taken over as head coach of the Punjab Kings, succeeding Anil Kumble.

3. Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum.

4. Brian Lara has taken over as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing Tom Moody.