PBKS Team: Punjab Kings Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

PBKS team IPL 2023: With another season on the horizon, Punjab Kings, will again set their target straight on the elusive IPL title. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side in the upcoming season and for that preparations have begun. The players have joined the squad and now the wait is for April 1 to come, when the franchise will begin its IPL 2023 journey.

While the experienced Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side, the team exhibits balance in every department. With the bat, there are explosive players like Liam Livingston and Shahrukh Khan. With the bowl, Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the attack and will be accompanied by Arshdeep Singh. Moreover, the edition's most expensive recruit Sam Curran is also with Punjab Kings. He is expected to play a key role from both bat and bowl. Thus, as the time is approaching for the IPL 2023 to start, let's take a look at the full schedule of the team, the squad, and the best combination for playing XI of Punjab Kings Team.

Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2023: Full schedule

Match 1: April 1, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali, 3:30 PM IST

Match 2: April 5, Rajasthan Royal;s vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati, 7:30 PM IST

Match 3: April 9, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST

Match 4: April 13, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST

Match 5: April 15, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow, 7:30 PM IST

Match 6: April 20, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali, 3:30 PM IST

Match 7: April 22, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

Match 8: April 28, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST

Match 9: April 30, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 PM IST

Match 10: May 3, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST

Match 11: May 8 ,Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

Match 12: May 13, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi, 7:30 PM IST

Match 13: May 17, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM IST

Match 14: May 19, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM IST

Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2023: Full squad

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2023: Best playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingston, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.