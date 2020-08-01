PCB Furious As 3 PSL Franchises Refuse To Pay Pending Dues, Tournament In Doubt: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly furious with three Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) franchises. Three of the six PSL 2020 franchises are yet to fulfil their contractual obligations to the country’s cricket board, according to reports. Additionally, the PCB and the franchises also appear to be at loggerheads with each other over staging the remaining few PSL 2020 matches.

PCB in turmoil with franchises over remaining PSL 2020 matches

According to a report in The Times of India, PSL 2020 Project Executive Shoaib Naved recently stated that the franchises who are yet to fulfil their financial obligations will not be part of any governing discussions until they clear their dues. A senior PCB official also reciprocated Naved’s views and said the other franchises should not suffer because of those who have kept the country’s apex cricket broad waiting. The official added that PCB has been constantly reminding the defaulting franchises to submit their sponsorship details, financial dues and other contractual obligations to get things moving.

Earlier this year, Pakistan was set to host the entirety of the PSL 2020 season. The occasion was a remarkable one for the PCB as it was supposed to be the first PSL season ever to be entirely held in the country. However, while PSL 2020 was originally slated to conclude on March 22, the pandemic forced PCB to indefinitely postpone the tournament just before the knockout stage. The PCB is now reportedly contemplating hosting the remaining few matches sometime in November. The board has indicated that they will suffer losses if they organise matches amidst the pandemic.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus crisis in the UK

Pakistan players are set to take up a new cricketing assignment after nearly a four-month hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The team is currently on scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England from August 5 onwards. The Pakistan cricket players arrived in England last month and are currently undergoing training sessions. While Azhar Ali will be leading the Pakistan team in the Test series, maverick young batsman Babar Azam will be leading the ‘Men in Green’ in T20Is.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England schedule

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Image Courtesy: PCB website