Punjab CM Fumes Over Mohali's Potential Exclusion In IPL 2021; Urges BCCI To Rethink

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the exclusion of the Mohali Cricket Stadium for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Tuesday and urged BCCI to rethink its decision. CM Amarinder Singh claimed that there was no reason why Mohali could not host IPL and added that the state government will take all the necessary safety arrangements against COVID-19. The Punjab CM's reaction comes in response to reports that claimed that IPL 2021 will be played in six cities namely - Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Delhi.

I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket Stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI & @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can't host IPL and our Government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 2, 2021

Earlier, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao had urged the BCCI to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Citing the state government's COVID containment measures and the low number of cases in Hyderabad, the ruling TRS leader issued an 'open appeal' to the BCCI and IPL office bearers on Twitter. With the mini-auction concluding recently, the board has already started chalking out a plan for the schedule and occasions for the upcoming cash-rich T20 tournament.

Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season



Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 28, 2021

KTR's appeal was strongly supported by former India captain and current President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammed Azharuddin. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer said that Hyderabad is 'absolutely capable' of handling and conducting the IPL as per BCCI's directives and preparing a bio-secure bubble. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has asserted that the board is prioritizing hosting the tournament in India itself, unlike last year when the IPL was moved to the UAE in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

'It is a fluid situation'

Earlier, reports suggested that the BCCI was considering hosting the entire tournament's league stage in Maharashtra which boasts of 4 international stadiums, making the logistical support feasible. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the idea was shunned. A BCCI official in the know of the developments had then told ANI that the 14th edition of the IPL could be played in more than one city if things go as per plan.

"We are exploring the possibility of conducting the IPL at more venues than originally planned. The intent is to take it to more fans as the situation is moving towards normalcy. The feasibility of the bio-secure bubble and logistics will of course be crucial to determine the revenues finally. It is a fluid sitiuation and the health of the participants is our primary concerns," the BCCI official had said.

