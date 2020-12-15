PCB CEO Wasim Khan Claims PM Imran Khan Does NOT Interfere In Pakistani Cricketing Affairs

The Pakistan cricket team performed below the expectations of many in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This led to several former cricketers and fans calling for a major overhaul of the country’s cricketing system. There were requests for Pakistan's premier, Imran Khan to intervene given that he is the patron-in-chief of the PCB. In response, Khan decided to fix the Pakistan cricket system.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar incredibly set to decide fate of Pakistan men's cricket team soon?

Wasim Khan claims that Imran Khan doesn't interfere in Pakistan's cricketing matters

As a result, the PCB implemented several changes in the country's cricket. From creating a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure to hiking the salaries of cricketers, the PCB brought about several changes under the supervision of Imran Khan. Now, the PCB CEO Wasim Khan has surprisingly claimed that the Pakistan premier does not interfere in the cricketing body’s affairs.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, while talking to Pakistani scribes, Wasim Khan said that the PCB was reconstituted in 2019 and the PCB patron-in-chief Imran Khan, who is a former captain of the national team himself, has an opinion on the matters but he doesn't go around giving directions. According to Wasim Khan, Imran Khan has a hands-off role. Wasim Khan further said that they are an autonomous system under which the chairman Ehsan Mani makes his own decisions.

ALSO READ | PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Against Indian Becoming ICC Chief Again, Labels Pak Better Than Aus

Wasim Khan also expressed his desire to continue as PCB's CEO. Speaking about the same, he said that it’s not his decision. The PCB CEO added that it’s the Board of Governors (BoG)’s decision who will take a call after they assess his performance. However, Wasim expressed his desire to continue saying that he wants to carry on because of the work they have started at the PCB.

He further said that he is enjoying his stay in Pakistan, considering the progress they have made in the country's cricket. Wasim admitted that the first few months were difficult for him because of the different culture and the system in Pakistan but things are progressing in a smooth manner now. He added that his family is from Azad Kashmir and he visits them from time to time. Wasim also stated that his life is settled in Lahore.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: Babar Azam ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand due to thumb fracture

Wasim also revealed that the selection committee and cricket committee will be announced soon, as rumours have spread about Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif being in the fray to become the chief selector. Speaking on the same, he said that the PCB will try to announce the appointment by the end of this week. Wasim also confirmed that the name of the chairman of the selection and cricket committee will be revealed by Sunday or Monday.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: Shoaib Akhtar loses cool at New Zealand for exposing Pakistan players flouting Covid norms

SOURCE: IMRAN KHAN TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.