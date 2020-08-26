PCB Likely To Hold Remaining PSL 2020 Matches In Lahore Post IPL 2020?

The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season from earlier this year got postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just before the knockout stages due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. Now, according to a recent report by greenteam92.com, the PCB has a tentative plan to hold the remaining four matches of the PSL 2020 soon after the end of the proposed Zimbabwe tour to the country in October.

PSL postponed: PCB looking to hold PSL 2020 knockout games during IPL 2020

The report further stated that as the official broadcasters’ staff will also be in Pakistan covering the series against Zimbabwe and most of the teams' foreign players will be in the UAE due to the IPL 2020, their availability is almost guaranteed. Pakistan and Zimbabwe are set to compete in a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in October-November.

Meanwhile, the PCB is busy in creating a bio-secure environment for the Zimbabwe series as well as the PSL 2020 knockout games. The PCB had altered the knockouts format of the PSL 2020 by changing the original schedule of playoffs, under which four matches were to be played. After the change, it was decided that PSL 2020 knockouts will see three matches (two semi-finals and final) in March but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now the PCB is planning to stage these matches in Lahore in the original playoffs format instead of semi-finals.

PSL postponed: Shoaib Akhtar reckons that PSL 2020 franchises are facing economic crisis

Besides the Pakistan national team, it is the PCB's brainchild, PSL 2020 that is also likely to suffer badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams. Appearing on a television show, Shoaib Akhtar also claimed he didn't see the Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place for the next 16 to 18 months.

Shoaib Akhtar also claimed that he will not allow the PSL to die despite his legal wrangle with the PCB recently and that he will come forward with financial and other support to help save the T20 league. Shoaib Akhtar further said that he will make sure that the PSL thrives and stays alive and it gets big brands to make progress.

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE TWITTER