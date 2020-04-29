PCB Legal Advisor Accuses Shoaib Akhtar Of Defamation, Demands Apology & 100 Million PKR

Trouble mounted on former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar as the Pakistan Cricket Board's legal advisor, Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as a defamation suit against the former speedster for allegedly inappropriate comments against him. Rizvi stated that he has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Akhtar and also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency under its cybercrime laws. Akhtar had slammed Rizvi and accused the legal advisor of falsely implicating other players in the team including former skipper Shahid Afridi.

Rizvi demands apology and PKR 100 million

In the legal sent by Rizvi to Shoaib Akhtar, the PCB executive has highlighted the charges faced by the former Pakistan speedster during his tenure and also the punishments that he was given. The PCB legal advisor has demanded that Akhtar retracts his statements and tenders an unconditional apology. He has also demanded PKR 100 million in damages from Akhtar, adding that he refrains from repeating and making defamatory remarks against the lawyer in the future.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Hails Irrfan Khan's 'never-say-die' Attitude

Akhtar slams PCB and its legal department

In a video posted by Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel on April 28, the former fast bowler had called Rizvi a 'useless person' and remarked that such lawyers take up cases of big players like him to shoot to fame. Akhtar also claimed that Rizvi had lost several cases including one to him and Rizvi's only aim was to make money. He also remarked that the legal department of the PCB is a completely 'worthless' department and the board should look into it.

READ | Umar Akmal 'not Corrupt', Should Have Been Supported More By PCB: Kamran Akmal

Furthermore, Akhtar highlighted the discrepancy in PCB's suspension on Umar Akmal and suggested that the board should have strict laws like the Sri Lankan board for spot-fixing. He stated that by criminalising match-fixing, the board will be instilling fear in the minds of cricketers for not cheating their country ever. The former Pakistan player labelled the board as 'incompetent' and also criticised it for allowing tainted players like Sharjeel Ahmed and Mohammad Amir back into the team.

READ | Bowling To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Greatest Challenge In WC, Feels Pakistan's Haris Rauf

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out At 'incompetent' PCB For Being Lenient On Umar Akmal