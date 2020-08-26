PCB Upset With Saqlain Mushtaq For Praising THIS Top Indian Cricketer On YouTube Channel

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has warned former Test spinner and head of international players development at the High Performance Centre, Saqlain Mushtaq for heaping praise on MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain hung his boots from international cricket on August 15. Reportedly, the PCB reminded Saqlain Mushtaq that he is a board employee and can’t post videos on YouTube.

According to Hindustan Times, a well-informed source said that the PCB was not impressed by Saqlain Mushtaq for praising MS Dhoni and his obvious interference in Indian cricket affairs when he criticised the BCCI for not giving the 39-year-old a proper farewell match. Recently, the PCB prohibited the coaches at the HPC from running their own YouTube channel.

Several former Pakistan cricketers, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Akhtar and many others keep on expressing their views on different cricketing topics. On numerous occasions, their comments have led to controversy, owing to which they had to face public backlash as well. Now, due to the video posted by Saqlain Mushtaq, the PCB has reminded all other coaches at the High Performance Centre and of the provincial teams to refrain from any such act.

The source further said that many of these coaches were managing their channels on YouTube but have now been told clearly that since they are employees of the PCB, they can’t work on YouTube. He added that even while giving interviews in the media, they have to first seek clear permission from the board. The source stated that these coaches are employed with the board and have been told that they have to either follow terms of their contract and service rules or decide what they want to do.

The MS Dhoni retirement news came as a shock to many cricket lovers in the world. The CSK captain might have taken retirement from international cricket but he will continue to play in the IPL. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is currently in the UAE for the IPL 2020, which is set to start on September 19. MS Dhoni would like to guide his side to their fourth IPL title and his performances will be key in determining how far CSK go in the IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI